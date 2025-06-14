Hall of Fame Surprise: Bryan Chiu's Emotional Reaction

June 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Bryan Chiu thought he was speaking to students at Vancouver College-until they surprised him with the news of his Canadian Football Hall of Fame induction. Watch his emotional reaction and heartfelt reflections on his journey through the CFL and beyond: https://youtu.be/vYtsQcEd1AU







Canadian Football League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.