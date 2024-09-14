Halifax Hands Forge FC Rare Loss

September 14, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Halifax, NS - Forge FC suffered their first CPL lost since August 4 today against a team doing everything they can to stay alive in the 2024 CPL season. Halifax Wanderers FC came strong on their home turf, taking home a 3-0 victory over a team who was unable to find their footing. Forge FC still sits at the top of the CPL standings with 41 points, leading Halifax by 18 points.

CPL Match Recap

KEY POINTS:

Alessandro Hojabrpour had three tackles and two interceptions in the match for Forge FC

Alexander Achinioti-Jönsson had 83 passes in the match for Forge FC

Jassem Koleilat had one save in the match for Forge FC

Forge FC had just four shots in the match

Forge FC had 56% of the matches possession

Full-time stats are available at CanPL.ca.

NEXT MATCH:

Saturday, September 21 vs. Vancouver FC at Willoughby Community Park - Langley, BC.

NEXT HOME MATCH:

Saturday, September 28 vs. York United FC at Tim Hortons Field - Hamilton, ON.

