Match Notes: VFC at PAC - September 14

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC visits Pacific FC for the final time this season on Saturday, September 14 at 2 p.m. PT.

MATCH STORYLINES:

Derby Day, Best Day: VFC will head into the fourth and final match in 2024 regular season action against Vancouver Island's PAC, hoping to write a new chapter in the club's history books. The Eagles are on a five-game win streak against PAC, which is the longest in franchise history, and that could be extended with another victory on Saturday. Three of those five wins have come in the 2024 season, meaning a continuation of the winning streak would see VFC also earn its first season sweep in club history.

Díaz for (100) days: VFC's Wero Díaz could join the CPL's Centurion Club on Saturday in a full circle moment at his former home, Starlight Stadium. Díaz made 62 appearances across all competitions and scored 31 goals for PAC from 2020-2022, earning the CPL's Golden Boot in 2022 with 13 markers that season. Since returning to the CPL with Vancouver, Díaz has made 37 appearances for the Eagles and currently holds the franchise record for most goals scored with Gabriel Bitar at 10 apiece.

