Match Day Information: VFC at PAC - September 14

September 14, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC visits Pacific FC for the final time in the 2024 season. Here is everything you need to know about the game, which kicks off at 2 p.m. PT in Langford, BC:

MATCH STORY:

Vancouver FC travelling across the Strait of Georgia for the final time in 2024 to visit Pacific FC after hosting York United FC one week ago.

The Eagles are currently on a five-game win streak against their B.C.-rivals, dating back to August 2023, and could extend the franchise record to six with a victory today. The win would also earn VFC's first series sweep in franchise history in just their second campaign in the CPL. Alejandro 'Wero' Díaz returns to his former-home stadium for a momentous match, joining the CPL's Centurion Club with his 100th CPL appearance across all competitions, while Ayman Sellouf will face his former-teammates for the first time since joining the Eagles.

Díaz, Sellouf, and VFC will be looking to write a new chapter in franchise history and keep their playoff contention alive with a win in today's Salish Sea Derby.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.