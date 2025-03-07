Forge FC Announce Exciting Matchday Experiences for 2025

March 7, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC announced Friday, that the club is set to bring an electrifying matchday experience to Hamilton fans throughout the 2025 Canadian Premier League season, unveiling a lineup of exciting themed events and special promotions at Hamilton Stadium.

"We are thrilled to introduce an enhanced matchday experience for Forge FC fans in 2025," said Nicole Demers, Vice President of Business Operations. "Our goal is to make every game an unforgettable event, matching the passion and energy of the best supporters in the league."

Key Matchday Events:

Home Opener presented by CARSTAR

vs. Cavalry FC | Saturday, April 5, | 4:30 p.m. Kickoff | 3:30 p.m. Gates Open

Be there as the reigning Canadian Premier League Shield Winners, Forge FC, return home to kick off the season! The first 5,000 fans will receive a limited-edition Forge FC pennant celebrating the 2024 CPL Shield victory.

TELUS Canadian Championship

vs. Halifax Wanderers | Wednesday, May 7 | 7:00 p.m. Kickoff | 6:00 p.m. Gates Open

Forge FC begins their Canadian Championship campaign as they aim to improve on last year's stellar showing in the competition by bringing home the club's first Voyageurs Cup. Witness the battle as Forge FC takes on Halifax Wanderers in a crucial matchup in their quest for national glory.

School Day Match presented by Stelco

vs. Atlético Ottawa | Tuesday, May 13 | 11:00 a.m. Kickoff | 10:00 a.m. Gates Open

Back for the second time in club history, the Forge FC School Day Match is more than a game - it's a celebration of school spirit and community pride amplified by the power of sport. The match is a unique enrichment opportunity designed to bring people together and promote healthy, active, and empowered youth in our community.

Pride Match presented by Volkswagen

vs. Cavalry FC | Saturday, May 31 | 4:00 p.m. Kickoff | 3:00 p.m. Gates Open

Celebrate love, diversity, and inclusion at Hamilton Stadium. Join us as we champion equality both on and off the pitch!

Forging the Future

vs. Halifax Wanderers FC | Sunday, June 8 | 3:30 p.m. Kickoff | 2:30 p.m. Gates Open

An extraordinary matchday where young fans take centre stage! Experience the thrill of soccer from every angle as kids participate in all the matchday festivities, from player walkouts to junior PA announcers, and junior matchday hosts. Plus, enjoy an electrifying halftime Dance Extravaganza Showcase performed by over 200 local youth dancers! It's a day of forging unforgettable memories and inspiring the next generation of soccer enthusiasts.

International Night

vs. Vancouver FC | Saturday, July 5 | 7:00 p.m. Kickoff | 6:00 p.m. Gates Open

Show your national pride! Fans are encouraged to wear their country's colours and enjoy a variety of international cuisine, celebrating Hamilton's diverse cultural heritage.

Super Hero Night

vs. Valour FC | Saturday, August 2 | 7:00 p.m. Kickoff | 6:00 p.m. Gates Open

Forge FC takes flight for a super-powered night of soccer action! Fans are encouraged to suit up as their favourite superheroes and enjoy a matchday experience packed with heroic moments, last-minute saves, and thrilling goals.

Signature Match

vs. Halifax Wanderers FC | Saturday, September 6 | 4:00 p.m. Kickoff | 3:00 p.m. Gates Open

Celebrate Forge FC's legacy with a special post-match autograph session. Collect limited-edition player cards and meet all your favourite players on the pitch following the match!

Oktoberfest

vs. Vancouver FC | Saturday, October 4 | 5:00 p.m. Kickoff | 4:00 p.m. Gates Open

Embrace the Oktoberfest spirit! Don your finest lederhosen, soak in the festivities, and enjoy lively polka music, festive celebrations, and a matchday atmosphere like no other.

Fan Appreciation Night

vs. York United FC | Saturday, October 18 | 4:00 p.m. Kickoff | 3:00 p.m. Gates Open

A night dedicated to the incredible supporters of Forge FC! Enjoy a day filled with cheers, gratitude, and prizes as we celebrate the best fans in the league.

Ongoing Matchday Features:

Stipley Fan Zone presented by Findlay Personal Injury Lawyers

Returning for a third season, the Stipley Fan Zone is packed with family-friendly activities, player autograph sessions, face painting, giveaways, inflatables, lawn games, mascots, and more! The fun begins on April 5 at the home opener and continues all season long.

Families on the Pitch

After every home match, fans can bring their kids onto the field for a chance to strike a ball like Kyle Bekker, pass like Tristan Borges, or snap a photo with Sparx and Forge FC players.

Additional themes and promotions will be announced later in the season along with details on in-match activities and more!

Fans interested in Forge FC ticket information can contact a ticket representative at 905-527-3674 or tickets@forgefootball.club, or visit one of the following links:

Season Seats: https://forgefc.canpl.ca/tickets/seasonseats/

Flex Packs: https://forgefc.canpl.ca/tickets/ticketpacks/

Single Match Tickets: https://forgefc.canpl.ca/tickets/singlematch

