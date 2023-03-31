Hailstorm and Owlz Single Game Tickets Now Available

Snag your tickets today for the upcoming Northern Colorado Hailstorm and NoCo Owlz seasons.

Every game will have a promotion, theme or giveaway!

Full promo schedule coming soon.

Northern Colorado Hailstorm

16 Home Games at Future Legends

$15 : On-field standing room only

$23 : Sections 10-14

$28 : Sections 5-9

$33 : Sections 1-4

Kick Off: May 27th

Purchase Hailstorm Tickets

Hailstorm Season Schedule

Add Hailstorm Home Games to my Google Calendar

NoCo Owlz

48 Home Games at Future Legends

$15 : Sections 1-4

$15 : Sections 10-14

$25 : Sections 5-9

First Pitch: May 23rd

Purchase Owlz Tickets

Owlz Season Schedule

Add Owlz Home Games to my Google Calendar

Ticket pricing does not include tax and processing fees. For direct communication and assistance, please call our ticket office directly at 970-233-3630 or email us at tickets@futurelegendscomplex.com.

Season tickets and flex ticketing packages are still available!

Email tickets@futurelegendscomplex.com for inquiries.

Check out all of our ticket options!

Our team is looking forward to starting the NoCo Owlz and Northern Colorado Hailstorm seasons at Future Legends Field early this summer, and preparing for FNBO Field at TicketSmarter Stadium to be ready this coming fall. The capacity of Future Legends Field is 2,200 and each section is General Admission within price groups.

