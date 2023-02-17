Hailstorm and Owlz Season Tickets on Sale Now

We are excited to finally present season tickets for the Northern Colorado Hailstorm and NoCo Owlz to play at Future Legends Complex! Season tickets come with more perks than just a major discount. Grab your season tickets to qualify for concession benefits, special events, giveaways, and more.

Our team is looking forward to starting the NoCo Owlz and Northern Colorado Hailstorm seasons at Future Legends Field early this summer, and preparing for FNBO Field at TicketSmarter Stadium to be ready this coming fall. The capacity of Future Legends Field is 2,200 and each section is General Admission, first come first served for seating.

Snag your season tickets for Northern Colorado Hailstorm and the NoCo Owlz today!

Northern Colorado Hailstorm

16 Home Games at Future Legends

Kick Off: May 27th

$500*: Sections 1-4

$400*: Sections 5-9

$350*: Sections 10-14

Hailstorm Season Schedule

Hailstorm Season Tickets

NoCo Owlz

48 Home Games at Future Legends

First Pitch: May 23rd

$750*: Sections 5-9

$500*: Sections 1-4

$500*: Sections 10-14

Owlz Season Schedule

Owlz Season Tickets

* Season ticket pricing does not include tax and processing fees. For direct communication and assistance, please call our ticket office directly at 970-233-3630 or email us at tickets@futurelegendscomplex.com.

With questions, please contact our Ticketing office.

Email: tickets@futurelegendscomplex.com

Phone: #: 970-233-3630

