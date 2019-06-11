Hagerstown Suns Homestand Preview June 11-16

HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Hagerstown Suns close out their first half schedule against Northern Division rivals Lakewood and West Virginia. The Suns begin the homestand with a three-game set against the BlueClaws, including a doubleheader June 11, followed by a four-game series against the Power June 13-16.

The Suns own a 3-9 record against the BlueClaws this season, but are facing the Power for the first time since the Power swept them in a four-game series at Appalachian Power Park August 27-30 last year.

Schedule:

Tuesday, June 11: Suns vs. Lakewood BlueClaws: 5:05 p.m. (Game 1)

Wednesday, June 12: Suns vs. Lakewood BlueClaws: 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, June 13: Suns vs. West Virginia Power: 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 14: Suns vs. West Virginia Power: 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 15: Suns vs West Virginia Power: 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 16: Suns vs. West Virginia Power: 2:05 p.m.

Scouting the Opponent:

ABOUT THE BLUECLAWS: Despite winning just 24 of their first 63 games, the BlueClaws have held the edge over the Suns early on, going 9-3 against Hagerstown to start the season. The BlueClaws hold the ninth-best ERA in the league, but are saddled with the second-lowest league batting average, a clip of just .224. Jonathan Guzman has led the way for the BlueClaws offensively this season. Through 60 games, he's hitting .274 with 18 RBI.

ABOUT THE POWER: West Virginia enters the homestand 2.5 games in front of the Suns in the Northern Division standings. The Power bullpen has been a big part in their success this season. It's been held down by Dayeison Arias , who owns a 1.40 ERA through 20 games, and David Ellingson , who has fanned 34 batters in 28.2 innings pitched.

Promotions:

ANTIETAM DATE NIGHT: Any fan who brings proof of being an Antietam Cable Customer can receive up to four free tickets to Tuesday's doubleheader. Gates open at 4 p.m. for the 5:05 first pitch between the Suns and the Lakewood BlueClaws.

BARK IN THE PARK NIGHT: Pets gain free entry to Wednesday's series finale against the Lakewood BlueClaws, presented by Pet Valu. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Join the Suns for Thirsty Thursday, with beer specials starting at $2! We'll open the fridges and taps at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:05 p.m. contest between the Suns and BlueClaws.

WRNR TV 10 GAME OF THE WEEK: Can't make it to the game? Be sure to tune into WRNR TV 10 for our locally televised game! As always, it'll all kick-off with the pre-game show with John Kocsis Jr. and Connor Newcomb at 6:50 p.m. for Wednesday's game.

PINK NIGHT: Join the Hagerstown Suns in raising Breast Cancer Awareness with Cumberland Valley Incorporated. We'll be auctioning off game-worn jerseys after the game and we'll cap off the night with the best fireworks display Washington County has to offer. Gates open for the gaem at 6 p.m.

FORTNITE NIGHT: Get ready to build and help the Suns beat the Power in Fortnite Night! Dodge the storm at Municipal Stadium where we'll have plenty of Fortnite themed games and music for the 6:05 showcase vs the West Virginia Power Saturday evening.

FATHER'S DAY PICNIC: This Sunday Funday will be a bit different from previous weeks. We'll have a Father's Day Picnic for just $18 if you buy your tickets a day in advance of the game. In addition to that, Dads and kids can play catch on the field prior to the game and kids can run the bases after the game.

If you'd like tickets or more information about this homestand, call 301-791-6266 or visit hagerstownsuns.com.

