Habaneros Get Walked Off

July 2, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release









Nightmares defeat Habaneros 4-3.

Habaneros are looking to bounce back today after a sluggish team performance yesterday against Madison.

They start at the top of the 1st, going 1,2,3. 0-0

Sailor Hall (Pitt State) starts in the circle for the Habaneros, posting a 3-0 record on the year. She would put up a scoreless first inning of work.

Habaneros would go 1,2,3 once again in the top of the 2nd.

Danielle Lucy (Wisconsin) Doubles in the bottom of the second, but Hall gets out with no damage. 0-0 Top 3.

Bella Coulman (Wisconsin-Green Bay) with a 2-run RBI Single to put the Habaneros on top for the first time this series. 2-0 Habaneros going into the bottom of the third.

Nightmares will answer with one run of their own due to some sloppy Habanero defense. Hillary Blomberg with an RBI Single. 2-1 Habaneros.

The Nightmares tack on one more run to tie the game at 2 a piece. With 2 hits in the inning. 2-2 going into the top of the 5th.

Finley Anderson (Minnesota State) drives in a run for the Habaneros on a SAC Fly. 3-2 Habaneros.

Hall still pitching for the Habaneros lets up one hit in the Bottom of the 5th, but no runs come across.

Offense quiet for the Habaneros in the 6th as they get nothing going.

Nightmares respond with one more hit, but no runs once again. 3-2 Habaneros going into the top of the 7th.

Habaneros get one hit from Joscelyn Bennett in the top of the 7th inning, but cant get anything else generated.

Nightmares tie the game up with a Gretta Grassel double to center field. Nightmares would then put pressure on the Habaneros defense forcing them into a walkoff error and the Nightmares win 4-3.

