Madison Night Mares Split Doubleheader With Mankato Habaneros

July 2, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (13-5) came back to win the first game of the doubleheader on Wednesday at Warner Park, but dropped the second game to split with the Mankato Habaneros (10-6).

Game 1

The Habaneros struck first in game one of the doubleheader, taking a 2-0 lead in the third inning thanks to a two-run single by Bella Coulman (University of Wisconsin-Green Bay). Madison responded in the bottom half, with Ava Carroll (University of Washington) scoring on an error to make it 2-1.

The Night Mares evened the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth, as Tayler Baker (South Dakota State University) delivered an RBI single. But the Habaneros reclaimed the lead in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly from Finley Anderson (Minnesota State University), making it 3-2.

Down 3-2 in their final at-bat, the Night Mares refused to go quietly. Gretta Grassel (Mississippi State University) delivered a clutch RBI double to even the score, and Ella Stephenson (University of Michigan) followed by sending a rocket to the wall. An error let the decisive run cross the plate, completing a thrilling 4-3 walk-off win.

Jordan Felci (University of Wisconsin) fired four strong innings of relief to earn the win for the Night Mares. Sailor Hall (Pittsburg State University) pitched the full game for Mankato, but was charged with the loss.

Game 2

In game two of the doubleheader, the Habaneros jumped ahead early as Skylinn Pogue (University of Iowa) delivered an RBI single for a 1-0 lead. The offense exploded in the third: Hall tacked on an RBI single to make it 2-0, Alexis Michon (Trine University) ripped a two-run single to stretch it to 4-0, and Mankato piled on two more runs to surge ahead 6-0.

The Night Mares rallied with three runs in the bottom of the third, cutting into the deficit. But the Habaneros roared back in the fourth: a wild pitch allowed a run to score, stretching the lead to 7-3, before Michon crushed a grand slam to blow the game open at 11-3.

Late offense gave the Night Mares a spark, as Trinity Kennemer (Metropolitan State University of Denver) launched a two-run homer in the sixth, followed by a two-run shot from Stephenson in the seventh. However, the Habaneros held firm to secure a 12-7 victory.

Sami Potvin (Iowa State University) earned the win in the circle for the Habaneros, while Kendall Weik (Morgan State University) was charged with the loss for the Night Mares.

The Night Mares will head to Wausau to face the Ignite on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison will return home to Warner Park on Friday night, to face the Ignite at 6:05 p.m.







