Habaneros Fall Short to Steam Despite 6th Inning Rally
Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)
Mankato Habaneros News Release
LA CROSSE, WIS. - The Habaneros hit the road Friday night for their second straight matchup against the La Crosse Steam.
It was a slow start for the Habaneros, as the Steam jumped out to an early 5-0 lead after the first inning.
Kylinn Stangl (University of Minnesota) recorded a double in the second inning, while Izzy Vick (University of St. Thomas) came around to score on a fielder's choice. The Habaneros cut the deficit to 5-1.
Both teams were held scoreless in the third inning.
La Crosse added to their lead in the fourth, scoring five runs to extend the advantage to 10-1.
The Habaneros responded in the fifth inning.
Katy Olive (Miami University, Ohio) delivered an RBI single to bring in a run, and Mankato added another to trim the deficit to 10-3.
The sixth inning proved to be the turning point, as the Habaneros mounted a comeback effort with six runs.
Ava McKee (Bowling Green State University) led off with a base hit, and Morgan Koestecka (Wisconsin-Green Bay) capitalized on a bases-loaded opportunity with an RBI single. Olive later drew a walk with the bases loaded, forcing in another run.
Mankato pulled within one, making it a 10-9 game, but the rally fell just short. The Steam held on for the 10-9 victory.
The Habaneros return to action tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. for another matchup against the La Crosse Steam.
Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 12, 2026
- Madison Night Mares Blow out Minot Honeybees in Series Opener - Madison Night Mares
- Ignite Drop Third Game of Season to Grand Forks - Wausau Ignite
- Habaneros Fall Short to Steam Despite 6th Inning Rally - Mankato Habaneros
- Wausau Ignite Fall in a 16-14 Rain-Delayed Loss to Lacrosse Steam - Wausau Ignite
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