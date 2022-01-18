Gwinnett Stripers to Host Virtual National Anthem Auditions

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers are once again launching a virtual search for National Anthem performers.

All interested singers, vocal groups (five singers or less), and musicians can send a digital submission (video or audio) of their acapella or unaccompanied performance of the National Anthem to stripersinfo@braves.com by January 31.

Candidates will be judged on tone, pace (90 seconds or less), and clarity. Beginning in February, top candidates will be invited to participate in virtual auditions. No in-person auditions will be held. Those who have been chosen from the virtual auditions will be contacted to schedule a date to sing the National Anthem during the 2022 season.

The Gwinnett Stripers' 2022 Home Opener at Coolray Field is set for Tuesday, April 12 vs. Nashville. Secure your 2022 tickets now by purchasing a Membership at GoStripers.com/memberships.

