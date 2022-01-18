LeCroy Returns to Manage Red Wings in 2022

Matthew LeCroy will return to manage the Rochester Red Wings in 2022, the Washington Nationals announced today. LeCroy guided the Red Wings to a 49-77 record last season while overseeing a franchise-record 77 different players.

Rafael Chaves will be the team's Pitching Coach while Billy McMillon will serve as the Development Coach, both of whom will be in their first seasons with the Red Wings. Hitting Coach Brian Daubach, Athletic Trainer Eric Montague, and Strength and Conditioning Coach Mike Warren all return to the staff in their same roles.

LeCroy, 46, enters his 14th season in the Nationals organization and 11th as a minor league manager. The South Carolinian previously managed Double-A Harrisburg (2016-19, 2012-13), Single-A Potomac (2011), and Single-A Hagerstown (2009-10). His combined minor league record as a manager is 663-718 (.480) and he has led his teams to three playoff appearances including a spot in the Eastern League finals in 2013. The Clemson University alum was slated to be the Nationals Minor League Quality Control Coordinator in 2020 prior to the cancellation of the MiLB season. The former major league catcher also spent two seasons as Washington's Bullpen Coach (2014-15). The 50th overall pick in the 1997 Draft played eight seasons in the major leagues with Minnesota (2000-2005; 2007) and Washington (2006). LeCroy became the 17th person to manage the Wings full-time after previously playing for Rochester.

Chaves, 53, spent parts of the last three years as Director, Pitching Development for the Philadelphia Phillies. He joined the Phillies as a pitching coordinator in 2015 and remained in that role until 2019. Prior to joining Philadelphia, he worked six years with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a special assistant (2014) and minor league pitching coordinator (2009-13). The Puerto Rican was an MiLB pitching coach for the New York Yankees in 2008, helping Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to the Governors' Cup while his staff led the International League with a 3.67 ERA. His previous 10 seasons were spent in the Seattle Mariners organization (1998-07) as a pitching coach at every level, including with the major league club from 2006-07. Chaves enjoyed a 12-year minor league career while pitching to a 3.51 ERA in 487 games (five starts) between the San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles, Florida Marlins, and Pittsburgh Pirates organizations.

McMillon, 50, managed the Worcester Red Sox in their inaugural season in 2021 and led the WooSox to a 74-54 record. He managed Pawtucket in 2019 and was set to lead the PawSox in 2020 before the cancellation of the MiLB season. The former Clemson University Tiger was minor league outfield and baserunner coordinator for the Boston Red Sox from 2016-18 after managing for six seasons with Double-A Portland (2014-15), Single-A Salem (2012-13), and Single-A Greenville (2010-11). His coaching career began in 2008 when he was Greenville's hitting coach. McMillon played 12 professional seasons, including parts of six years in the majors leagues with the Oakland Athletics (2001-04), Detroit Tigers (2000-01), Philadelphia Phillies (1997), and Florida Marlins (1996-97). He was a three-time International League All-Star and the 1996 IL Rookie of the Year with Charlotte, earning him induction into the IL Hall of Fame in 2019. McMillon was originally selected in the eighth round of the 1993 Draft by Florida.

Daubach, 50, embarks on his 12th season as a coach in the Nats chain. The former Major League first baseman will instruct the organization's Triple-A hitters for a seventh straight season. Prior to his current role, he managed five seasons in the system with Double-A Harrisburg (2014-15), Single-A Potomac (2013), and Single-A Hagerstown (2011-12). The 2013 P-Nats had the best overall record (84-55) in the Carolina League, winning both the first and second-half North titles, before falling to Salem in the Mills Cup Championship. His 2012 Suns team had the best overall record in the South Atlantic League at 82-55 and won the second-half division title before falling to Greensboro in the first round of the playoffs. Daubach played in 661 MLB games over eight seasons for the New York Mets (2005), Chicago White Sox (2003), Boston Red Sox (1999-2002, 2004), and Florida Marlins (1998), earning a World Series ring with the Red Sox in 2004. He also suited up for 1,235 additional minor league games during a 17-year playing career (1990-2006). Daubach was selected by the Mets in the 17th round of the 1990 First Year Player Draft out of West High School in Belleville, IL.

Montague embarks on his fifth Triple-A season and second with the Wings after spending the previous four seasons (2014-17) with Double-A Harrisburg. The 2022 season will be his 24th in professional baseball and his 10th season in the Nationals organization after 10 seasons at various levels of the Houston Astros' chain. Montague joined Washington's system in 2013 with Single-A Potomac before jumping to Harrisburg the following season. He spent the 2011-12 seasons with Double-A Corpus Christi and prior to that, worked from 2004-10 with Salem and Lancaster, both Advanced-A affiliates of the Houston Astros. In 2003, Montague worked with Single-A Lexington after spending the 2002 campaign with Martinsville of the Rookie-Level Appalachian League. Prior to joining the Astros, he worked four seasons (1998-2001) in the Mets organization. Montague attended Mississippi State University, where he served as a student athletic trainer while earning his Bachelor of Science degree in fitness.

Warren enters his 12th season with the Washington Nationals organization and his eighth leading the strength and conditioning program at the Triple-A level. He was the strength and conditioning coach for Triple-A Syracuse from 2015-2018 and Single-A Advanced Potomac for the four prior seasons. He earned his bachelor's degree from Kansas Wesleyan University, where he played baseball for the NAIA program. His father, also Mike, appeared in 52 major league games with the Oakland Athletics from 1983-85 and tossed a no-hitter for the A's vs. the Chicago White Sox on September 29, 1983.

Rochester opens the 2022 season with a six-game series at Toledo on Tuesday, April 5. The Wings begin the home schedule on Tuesday, April 12 with six games against the Buffalo Bisons.

