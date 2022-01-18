Fans Can Design Jumbo Shrimp T-Shirt Giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Crustacean Nation can help create a Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp T-shirt for the upcoming 2022 season presented by FIS. The club's contest and fan vote will determine the winning design to be printed on white T-shirts as the free giveaway, courtesy of 121 Financial Credit Union and Atlantic Self Storage, to the first 2,000 fans at the Jumbo Shrimp's home game on Saturday, April 9.

Fans may submit designs via this link only by 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 30. The Jumbo Shrimp will select five finalists from the submissions for a Crustacean Nation fan vote will take place from February 1-6. The winner, who will be announced on Monday, February 7, will receive 10 tickets to the April 9 game, 20 of the winning shirts and a ceremonial first pitch that evening.

All T-shirt designs must be based on the club's four colors: St. Johns Navy (Pantone 282 C), American Red (Pantone 185 C), Patriotic Blue (Pantone 285 C), Shrimp (Pantone 1625 C) and white.

Designs may be altered to fit the colors listed above.

This is the fourth installment of the Jumbo Shrimp's annual fan-designed T-shirt giveaway. Josh Reavis of Yulee's "Shrimply The Best" won the inaugural competition in 2018. Toni Pepe of Palm Beach took the 2019 contest with her "Krillin' It" design, roughly 54 percent of the record 1,500 votes submitted from Crustacean Nation. Stephen Spratley of Fleming Island's "CRUSHstacean Nation" garnered nearly 57 percent of the more than 1,100 votes in 2020 for the winning design, which was given away during the 2021 season.

