Gwinnett Stripers Show Growth at Gates in 2019

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The 2019 season saw the Gwinnett Stripers increase their attendance over the previous year for the first time since 2011. The Atlanta Braves' Triple-A affiliate drew 212,342 fans to Coolray Field, an increase of 16,387 over 2018 and the club's largest attendance since drawing 225,259 in 2016. The 16,387 increase was fifth-highest in the 14-team International League.

Attendance highlights from 2019 include:

Surpassing the 3-million fan mark (11-year total stands at 3,181,670 in 758 dates)

Average attendance of 3,169 per game, highest since 2016 (3,218)

June average of 3,677 was the highest for the month since 2015 (4,237)

August/September average of 3,454 was highest for the months since 2015 (3,704)

Weekend average of 4,137 bested 2018 (3,718) by 419 fans per game

A season-high 9,001 fans for a Peppa Pig & George appearance on August 17, the club's largest non-July 4 crowd since May 13, 2017 (drew 9,608 for Star Wars Night)

In addition to 67 regular-season openings and two Governors' Cup Playoff games, the Stripers hosted numerous events at Coolray Field, including the Bassmaster Elite Series weigh-ins, the Sip-N-Swine BBQ Festival, the P4 Childhood Cancer Foundation Home Run Derby, the Greater Atlanta Congenital Heart Walk, the Georgia High School Association Baseball State Championship, and the inaugural Braves 44 Classic. The Stripers were also set to host high school football for the first time during the Corky Kell Classic in August, though both games were cancelled by rain.

The Stripers also displayed growth in other key areas in 2019, including community outreach and social media following.

Throughout the 2019 season, the Stripers raised over $38,000 for the Atlanta Braves Foundation and other non-profit organizations through four specialty jersey auctions, the video board message program, and the 50/50 Raffle. The club donated a total of $10,000 to non-profits via the Gwinnett Stripers Grant Program, awarding four $2,500 monthly grants (increased from $1,000 in previous seasons) to Operation Homefront, Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett, Mending the Gap Inc., and Spectrum Autism Support Group.

The Stripers also totaled over $15,000 in in-kind donations, donated over 2,300 tickets to military and children's organizations through the "Red, White and Blue" and "Kids Night Out" programs, and logged 175 hours of volunteer service in the community. Mascot Chopper the Groundhog made 72 appearances to local schools, youth athletic programs, and other groups.

Since January, the Stripers have gained over 20,000 followers across the team's three main social media platforms, @GoStripers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The rise is thanks in part to the "Beat the Fridge Race," a gameday promotion that went viral during the summer and has accumulated more than 80 million views worldwide. "The Fridge" has been featured by such media outlets as ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, USA Today, Runners World, Golf Digest, Atlanta Business Chronicle, and the New York Post. The "Beat the Fridge Race" is nominated for Minor League Baseball's Golden Bobblehead Award for "Best In-Game Promotion" of 2019.

"We are pleased with the strides we've made in attendance, community impact, and national recognition, but we know this is just the beginning of what is possible in Gwinnett," said Adam English, Stripers Vice President and General Manager. "We have only taken the first steps toward our goals of bringing more fans to Coolray Field and increasing our community outreach in Gwinnett County and beyond. Our staff will continue to seek new and innovative ways to improve all facets of the club as we work to build a strong future for the Stripers."

The Stripers invite you to "GWIN With Us" in 2020. Find out about the unique benefits associated with renewing or purchasing a Season Membership by visiting gwinwithus.com. Gwinnett opens the 2020 season on Thursday, April 9 at Norfolk, and the Stripers' Home Opener at Coolray Field is set for Thursday, April 16 vs. Norfolk.

