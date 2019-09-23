Tribe Unveil New Indianapolis Indians Charities

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced the formation of Indianapolis Indians Charities, a new nonprofit organization dedicated to helping youth and families grow stronger together, learn more and live healthier lives.

It will support organizations across Central Indiana who serve in youth development, family success, education and neighborhood development. Established in 1902, the Indianapolis Indians will formalize their community outreach efforts for the first time in franchise history.

"The Indianapolis Indians are proud to create a new organization devoted specifically to amplifying our efforts to give back to the community," said Indianapolis Indians Chairman and CEO Bruce Schumacher. "We take pride in our reputation as a longstanding grassroots partner, and we look forward to going deeper with new and existing relationships."

The new organization's first project is a field renovation at Forest Manor Park on the near eastside of Indianapolis on Friday, September 27. Plans include a complete rebuild of the large baseball diamond and refurbishment of the youth and softball diamonds. Four community entities use the diamonds at Forest Manor Park-Indy Parks, Indianapolis Public Schools, RBI Indianapolis and The BASE Indianapolis.

"Indianapolis Indians Charities provides us an opportunity to support youth and urban baseball programs in new ways," said Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager Randy Lewandowski. "The Charities board is finalizing plans on new initiatives supporting our partners both at Victory Field and in the community. We're excited for 2020 and beyond."

The organization's board of directors include from the Indianapolis Indians: Schumacher (Board President), Lewandowski (Board Vice President), Assistant General Manager - Corporate Sales and Marketing Joel Zawacki, and Director of Merchandise Mark Schumacher. Other board members include Strada Education Network CEO Bill Hansen and Indy Parks Director Linda Broadfoot.

"The Indianapolis Indians have been a key part of the Indianapolis community for many years, and I am gratified to play a role in the organization's renewed and deepened commitment to youth and families around Central Indiana," said Hansen. "I look forward to being part of the board charged with determining where the Indians can make the most impact in improving the lives of our fellow community members."

"Partnerships are key to thriving communities, making today's announcement even more valuable," said Broadfoot. "The support from the Indianapolis Indians to Indy Parks is incredibly supportive of our mission and purpose---creating places and spaces that inspire. We are ecstatic about working with the Indians to beautify Forest Manor Park."

For more on Indianapolis Indians Charities, visit IndyIndians.com/Charities.

