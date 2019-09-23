Raise a Toast- Hensville Hosts 100th Wedding

TOLEDO, OH - From the first 'I do' to the 100th bouquet tossed, Hensville has been a beautiful and memorable backdrop for couples to begin their lives together. Congratulations to our 100th couple, Kelsey and Paolo Guarisco, and all the couples who have let us share in what is the start of "the best is yet to come".

Every wedding has its own personality. For four years, the team at Hensville has been helping brides and grooms turn their vision into reality. Kelsey, a Toledo native, and Paolo came back to the Glass City for their big day. Hensville fit everything they wanted in a venue-- downtown location, big city feel and conveniences, intimate setting, and the flexibility to bring Kelsey's Italian heritage into the event.

Our brides and grooms often share stories of the unique setting Hensville provides. "All of the little details were wonderful, such as our photos scrolling on the video board above the field. Though it was a ballpark, everything was still very elegant... just with a fun twist!" (Morgan C.)

"Hensville offers dynamic options for a couple's wedding day that are unlike any other in the Toledo region," said Director of Hensville Sales Frank Kristie. "We have areas with historic charm, rooftops that overlook the downtown cityscape, and of course, a home plate perfect for a first kiss. We are excited to help couples begin their new chapter together."

