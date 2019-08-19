Guzman, Offense Key in Owlz Win

Emilker Guzman allowed just one unearned run in five innings as the Owlz (23-35) offense scored 12 runs in a 12-1 win over the Rockies (27-30) on Monday night at Suplizio Field.

After the Owlz scored first in the first two games of the series, the Rockies scored first on Monday. Colin Simpson opened the second inning with a double and then moved to third on an error. Todd Isaacs lined out to left, scoring Simpson, giving the Rockies a 1-0 lead.

The Owlz didn't wait long to get on the scoreboard, scoring three runs in the third inning. With one out in the inning, Will Wilson walked and then moved to third when Johan Sala doubled off the wall. After a Jose Verrier walk loaded the bases, Wilson came home to score on a wild pitch, tying the game at one. Brandon White then gave the Owlz the lead by driving in two runs with a single, giving the Owlz a 3-1 advantage.

The Owlz offense stayed hot in the fourth inning, batting nine times. The Owlz scored four runs on two wild pitches, a bases loaded Jose Verirer hit by pitch and a David Clawson single, extending the lead to 7-1. The Owlz scored two more runs in the sixth inning as Clawson drove in a run with a double and then later scored on an error, extending the Owlz lead to 9-1.

The Owlz scored three more times in the eighth inning, getting a run on an error and two more runs on bases loaded walks. Owlz starter Emilker Guzman (2-5) allowed just an unearned run and struck out a season high seven batters in a win. Helcris Olivarez (2-4) was charged with the loss. Owlz pitching held the Rockies to just two hits, none after the second inning.

