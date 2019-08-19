Bo Takahashi Becomes 74th Missoula Alum to Reach the Show

August 19, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





MISSOULA, MONT. - On Sunday afternoon, the Arizona Diamondbacks selected the Minor League contract of Rodrigo "Bo" Takahashi. Bo (2015 Missoula Osprey), becomes the 74th Missoula alum to grace baseball's biggest stage, the first Brazilian born member of the Diamondbacks, and 6th in the history of MLB.

A cornerstone of the 2015 (Pioneer League Champion) starting rotation, Takahashi produced a record of 8 wins and 1 loss with an ERA of 4.66 and WHIP of 1.38.

After strong performances in '16, '17, '18 between the A and AA levels, Takahashi was invited to the 2018 Arizona Fall League. The Arizona Fall League is a 6 week league which has helped prospects take the next step to increase their value, and often become elite level big leaguers. In 2018, the six teams comprised of prospects from all 30 organizations, featured 17 of MLB.com's Top 100 prospects and more than 80 members of team's "Top 30" lists. A truly spectacular honor for Takahashi, which speaks volumes for his performance and growth as a pitcher.

This season, through 21 starts with the AA Jackson Generals, Takahashi holds a record of 8-6, an ERA of 3.87 with 93 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.23.

Takahashi becomes the 74th Osprey Alum to make their MLB debut, and the 5th this season (Elvis Luciano - Toronto, Kevin Cron - Arizona, Ryan Court - Seattle, Isan Diaz - Miami Marlins).

Ticket Packages and Individual Tickets are on sale now at the MSO Hub Box Office at 140 N. Higgins, by phone at (406) 543-3300 or online at MissoulaOsprey.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 19, 2019

Bo Takahashi Becomes 74th Missoula Alum to Reach the Show - Missoula Osprey

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.