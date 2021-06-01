Gutiérrez Guts Daytona in Tenth; Threshers Take Opener

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Tortugas received yet another sparkling pitching performance in their own confines, but it was an RBI single from Threshers C Abrahan Gutiérrez that decided the game. The run-scoring knock in the 10th was the ultimate blow, as Clearwater crept past Daytona, 2-1, in front of 1,408 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday night.

Tied at one with 3B Nicolas Torres (0-4, 2 R, 2 SO) as the automatic runner at second, RHP Ricky Karcher (1.0 IP, H, R, BB, 3 SO) entered and immediately struck out the first two hitters. However, following a borderline ball four on a full count to 2B Casey Martin (2-4, BB, SO), Gutiérrez (2-4, RBI, BB, SO) stepped in and stung a grounder up the middle. Torres came home to score on the first hit yielded by Karcher in 2021 to put Clearwater (12-13) ahead, 2-1.

The Tortugas (12-13) managed to load the bases with one out in the bottom of the frame, but could not scratch across another tally. RHP Tyler Burch (1.0 IP, BB, 2 SO) collected a strikeout and a foul pop out to first to close out the Threshers' victory and his second save of the season.

Clearwater scored the game's opening run in a similar fashion in the second. Trailing consecutive punchouts by LHP Evan Kravetz (5.0 IP, 3 H, R, BB, 6 SO), Torres reached on a two-base throwing error. SS Luis García (2-4, 2B, RBI, SO) proceeded to stretch a single through the right side to give the Threshers the 1-0 edge.

It stayed that way until the seventh, as Daytona finally dented the scoreboard. 1B Michel Triana (2-4, R, 2B, SO) rifled a double to right and advanced to third on a wild pitch. CF Allan Cerda (1-3, 3B, RBI) would loft a sacrifice fly to left-center, knotting the game at one.

Neither starter received a decision on Tuesday despite excellent performances. Daytona's Kravetz was saddled with his fifth-straight no-decision to begin the campaign. LHP Jordi Martínez (4.0 IP, H, BB, 5 SO) permitted only two baserunners over his four strong innings for Clearwater.

LHP J.P. Woodward (1.2 IP, H) accrued five outs out of the bullpen for the visitors, earning his first professional victory. Karcher took his first defeat despite surrendering only one unearned run.

