Game Notes: Tampa Tarpons (17-7) vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers (12-12)

LAKELAND FLYING TIGERS (12-12) vs. TAMPA TARPONS (17-7)

RHP Joseph Salazar (0-1, 5.17) vs. RHP Beck Way (0-0, 0.00)

Tuesday - George M. Steinbrenner Field - Tampa, FL - 6:30 p.m.

Game #25 - Home Game #13 - Radio: N/A - Phone App: MiLB First Pitch

LAST TIME OUT: In a see-saw battle, the Tampa Tarpons outlasted the Dunedin Blue Jays to claim the series-finale on Sunday afternoon, 13-10, at GMS Field...Tampa won 4-of-6 games to claim the series and has now won each of the first four series' of its season...Elijah Dunham (2-for-5, HR, 2B, 4RBI, 2R) and Carlos Narvaez (2-for-4, BB, 2RBI, R) each delivered game-tying RBI groundouts in the 2nd and 4th, respectively...Josh Smith (1-for-4, HR, HBP, RBI, 2R) and Jake Sanford (4-for-6, HR, 3RBI, 2R) both homered in the 5th to put the Tarpons ahead, 5-2...After Dunedin retied the score, Dunham smashed a go-ahead HR in the 6th, and Sanford later added an RBI single, capping a 4-run frame for a 9-5 lead...The Tarpons added 4 more runs in the 8th, including a sacrifice-fly by Andres Chaparro (1-for-4, Sac-F, RBI, R) , an RBI double by Dunham and an RBI single by Narvaez...RHP Matt Sauer started and held the Blue Jays to 2R/1ER in 3.0IP (1H, 2BB, 2K, WP, HB, 66P/39S)...RHP Trevor Holloway (W, 5-0) won in relief (2.0IP, 3H, 3ER, 2BB, 2K).

GOING STREAKING: Chad Bell continued to extend his on-base streak on Friday, going 1-for-3 (HR, BB, 2RBI, R). Bell has reached base in all 20 games in which he's played this season and is currently on a six-game hit streak, batting .409 (9-for-22) in that span. Trevor Hauver is also on a six-game hit streak after going 1-for-3 (2BB, HBP, 2R) on Sunday, batting .333 (7-for-21) over that stretch. Meanwhile, RHP Nelvin Correa saw his scoreless innings streak of 14IP end on Sunday (1.0IP, 2H, 2R/1ER, 0BB, 1K, HR).

VS. LAKELAND: Tonight, the Tarpons will open a six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. Tampa currently leads the season-series, 4-2, after taking the first series in Lakeland The teams are scheduled to square off a total of 24 times throughout the season.

200 CLUB: After scoring a baker's dozen on Sunday, the Tarpons became the first team in Minor League Baseball to score 200 runs in 2021. Tampa enters today with an MiLB-best 209 runs scored (8.71/G), which is 35 more than next on the list: Low-A Delmarva (174 runs). No other team in the Southeast League has scored more than 152 runs (Bradenton). Anthony Volpe (23R) currently leads the league in runs scored, with Trevor Hauver (22R) and Elijah Dunham (22R) tied for 2nd, Andres Chaparro (20R) tied for 5th, Austin Wells (19R) tied for 7th, Pat DeMarco (17R) ranking 9th and Chad Bell (16R) tied for 11th.

NEW KIDS IN TOWN: On Tuesday, INF Josh Smith was activated off the High-A Hudson Valley 7-Day Injured List and transferred to Tampa to make his 2021 debut. Ranked by Baseball America as the No. 26 prospect in the Yankees system, Smith, 23, has so far batted .278 (5-for-18) with 2HR, 6RBI, 7R and 3BB while going 3-for-3 in SB attempts in five games. RHP Beck Way, 21, also made his Tarpons debut last week, logging a scoreless 1.1IP 2H, 2BB, 1K) as the starter in his pro debut in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Dunedin on 5/26. Drafted in the 4th round by the Yankees in 2020 out of Northwest Florida State Junior College, Way is set to make his second start tonight vs. Lakeland.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The Tarpons enter today leading the Southeast League in several categories, including runs (209), hits (224), RBI (193), doubles (57), home runs (30), AVG (.264), OBP (.388) and SLG (.455). The Tarpons have six players ranked among the top-10 RBI leaders in the league, including: Trevor Hauver (T-1st, 22RBI), Austin Wells (T-1st, 22RBI), Andres Chaparro (T-3rd, 21RBI), Pat DeMarco (T-3rd, 21RBI), Elijah Dunham (T-6th, 19RBI) and Anthony Volpe (T-6th, 19RBI).

