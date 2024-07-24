Gustafson's 17 Helps Spain to 68-48 Win over Canada in Final Pre-Paris Tune Up

July 24, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







SEGOVIA, Spain - Megan Gustafson scored 17 points, and teammate Queralt Casas scored a game-high 20, as the Spanish National Team upended Canada, Wednesday, 68-48.

Gustafson connected on 8 of 12 shots from the floor, and added a team-high 9 rebounds, while Spain's defense held Canada to 34.7 percent shooting from the field overall (17 for 49) including 3 for 14 from beyond the arc. Spain also forced the Canadians into 20 turnovers, holding them to just 10 points in both the first and fourth quarters. Former San Antonio Stars (2013-17) center Kayla Alexandar led Canada with 10 points.

Spain begins its Olympic competition on July 28 as they take on China. The game is being broadcast on Peacock.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.