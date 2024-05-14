Gunzey's Among New Offerings at 2024 Cutters Games

Williamsport Crosscutters fans will be treated to some new food and beverage options when the 2024 season opens on June 4 at Journey Bank Ballpark.

This season Gunzey's is teaming up with the Cutters to offer Gunzey's at the Game . For over 60 years, Gunzey's has perfected its craft, delighting friends and fans at county fairs across central Pennsylvania.

Gunzey's at the Game will feature Gunzey's famous hot sausage along with cheesesteaks, gyros, smoked brisket and mac & cheese bowls at every Williamsport Crosscutters home game in 2024. The stand is located in The Lumberyard, just off the stadium's main concourse.

The Gunzey family stated, "We are excited to announce our newest concession at Journey Bank Ballpark for the Cutters 2024 season. This partnership allows us to combine our love of serving great food with our favorite pastime, baseball. We look forward to an amazing summer serving Cutters fans." In addition to fairs and festivals across the state, Gunzey's runs a restaurant at Bald Birds Brewing Co. in Jersey Shore.

In addition, the Cutters have teamed up with Bullfrog Brewery to create a new signature beer called, Cutters Original Lumberjacked Cream Ale . This American-style cream ale is pleasantly dry and mild with a light body, malty semi-sweetness, and modest hop presence. With a 4.8% ABV, Lumberjacked is brewed with pale malt, rice, corn and a pinch of Willamette hops. The name refers to the home run call, "That ball is Lum-Ber-Jacked!", made by team broadcaster Ian Catherine after Cutters home runs. The new brew will be available at all beer locations inside the ballpark.

"We are delighted to team up with Gunzey's and the Bullfrog Brewery to bring these new offerings to fans this summer," said Cutters Food and Beverage Director Alex Swartz. "We feel that both will be a hit and a great addition to all of our other food and beverage options at Journey Bank Ballpark."

The Williamsport Crosscutters 2024 season opens at home on Tuesday, June 4 at 6:35pm for the start of a 3-game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. Single-game tickets, MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Books, Mini-Plans are available by visiting crosscutters.com or call (570) 326-3389.

