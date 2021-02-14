Gulls Still Perfect through Five Games

The San Diego Gulls established a new club-best start to the season with their fifth consecutive win (5-0-0-0), defeating the Colorado Eagles 3-2 in overtime today at FivePoint Arena. With the win, San Diego became only the second Pacific Division team to start a season 5-0-0-0 and the first since 2015-16. The Gulls have allowed just nine goals through five games, the fewest in club history. San Diego leads the AHL in wins (5) and points (10).

San Diego was perfect on the penalty kill, negating all six of Colorado's chances. Through five games this season, the Gulls have gone 21-for-22 (95.5%) on the penalty kill to mark a league best (min 10 times shorthanded).

Lukas Dostal made a career-high 43 saves on 45 shots to earn his fourth consecutive win, becoming the first San Diego netminder to win each of his first four starts with the club. Dostal leads the AHL in saves (152), co-leads in wins (4), ranks second in save percentage (.956, min. 2 GP) and third in goals against average (1.75, min. 2 GP).

Jamie Drysdale scored 17 seconds into overtime, marking his first career game-winning goal. Drysdale co-leads all rookie defensemen in scoring (2-3=5) and goals and ranks tied for second in assists.

Vinni Lettieri collected two assists (0-2=2), marking his second consecutive multi-point game. Lettieri has earned four points (2-2=4) in his first two contests with San Diego and co-leads the AHL with 2.00 points per game.

Andrew Agozzino notched his first multi-point game with the Gulls (1-1=2), including an assist on the overtime-winning goal. Agozzino has collected three points (1-2=3) in his first two appearances with San Diego.

Trevor Zegras recorded an assist and now owns 2-5=7 points in his first five AHL games. Zegras leads the AHL in assists (5) and co-leads in scoring (2-5=7).

Andrew Poturalski scored 21 seconds into the third period for his first goal and second point (1-1=2) of the season.

Trevor Carrick recorded an assist in his 400th career AHL game.

Josh Mahura earned an assist, giving him 1-2=3 points in his last four games.

San Diego concludes its season-opening six-game homestand on Wednesday, Feb. 17 vs. Bakersfield (7 p.m.) at FivePoint Arena.

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Andrew Poturalski

On the win

We all just trust in our system, and trust in the skill and talent we have. If we play hard and outwork other teams, we know our skill and talent will prevail. We just have to keep going and keep winning games. We preached how last year our start was bad so to get this kind of start is huge. We just have to keep going with it.

On the team

It's a lot of fun. When we're playing hockey and winning games, it doesn't feel like a job. It's just going out there, playing the game that you love and having fun. When things are going well, it's a lot easier and more enjoyable to come to the rink and have fun with the guys. If we keep going like this, it's easy. We just have to keep rolling and working hard.

On his goal

Coach told us we were going. He called our numbers and it's been a tough start not scoring the first couple games so I was hungry to get to the net. I just chased the puck, trying to support Josh there and I think I lost my guy there. I had more time than I could imagine. I just made a move and put it in. It felt good to help the team get a lead.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the win

I really liked the tone of our game here early tonight. I thought we came out and had a purpose to our game. It was a little simpler than we've seen before but it was effective. Even after they scored, I felt like our start was as good as we've had this year. We took it to overtime, but I thought for the most part, with the exception of our discipline and staying out of the box, I thought we had a complete game.

On the response to Colorado's tying-goal

We play in a good league. There are good players and good teams. You've got some composure and I thought our veteran players did a nice job. We brought in a couple guys in the lineup, Lettieri and Agozzino, and not only did they contribute but I think they give us stability throughout the lineup.

On Jamie Drysdale

I think he's obviously trending in the right direction. He's dynamic offensively. In the flip side of that, he's very responsible on the defensive side. That's important. You know, I work for an ex-NHL defenseman (Anaheim Ducks GM Bob Murray) and Murph looks at that, as do I. When someone is playing responsible and solid like that, it bodes well for their future.

San Diego 3 vs. Colorado 2 OT

Feb. 14, 2021

FivePoint Arena

5-0-0-0, 10 points

