Eagles Earn Standings Point in 3-2 OT Loss to San Diego

February 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







IRVINE, CA. - Colorado Eagles defenseman Greg Pateryn scored with 13 seconds remaining in regulation to erase a 2-1 deficit and force overtime, but Gulls defenseman Jamie Drysdale would net the game-winner in the extra session to give San Diego the 3-2 victory on Sunday. Forward Ryan Wagner joined Pateryn in scoring a goal in each of the Eagles first two contests with an even-strength tally in the loss. Goaltender Trent Miner suffered the overtime loss in net, making 26 saves on 29 shots in his professional debut.

Colorado would open the scoring for a second-straight game when Wagner fired a shot from the end line in the left-wing corner, bouncing it off the back of Gulls goalie Lukas Dostal and into the back of the net. The goal was Wagner's second in as many games and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 6:09 mark of the first period.

San Diego would earn a power play late in the period and they would capitalize, as former Eagle Andrew Agozzino batted a rebound out of midair from the top of the crease, beating Miner to tie the game at 1-1 with 22 seconds left to play in the opening 20 minutes of action.

The second period would see Colorado throw 16 shots on net, while the Gulls earned 13 shots of their own, but it would be the goaltenders who would steal the show by keeping the scoresheet clean in the middle frame.

With the game still deadlocked at 1-1 heading into the third period, San Diego would jump on top when forward Andrew Poturalski weaved his way through the left-wing circle to the front of the net before sliding the puck into the back of the cage. The goal gave the Gulls a 2-1 advantage just 21 seconds into the final stanza.

The Eagles would continue to pepper Dostal with shots, outshooting San Diego, 21-3 in the final 20 minutes of play. With Miner pulled in favor of the extra attacker in the waning minutes of the contest, the onslaught would finally pay off when Pateryn swatted a rebound out of the air and past Dostal to tie the game at 2-2.

It would only take 17 seconds of overtime to decide a winner, as Drysdale drove through the right-wing circle before snapping a wrister into the back of the net to give the Gulls the 3-2 victory.

Colorado outshot San Diego by a final count of 45-29, as the Eagles finished 0-for-7 on the power play while the Gulls notched one goal on five opportunities on the man-advantage.

Colorado will continue its five-game road trip when the Eagles travel to take on the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, February 17th at 7:00pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

