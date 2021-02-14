Griffins Welcome Hirose, McIlrath and Fulcher from Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned left wing Taro Hirose (pictured), defenseman Dylan McIlrath and goaltender Kaden Fulcher to the Grand Rapids Griffins from their taxi squad.

Hirose, 24, has skated in six games with the Red Wings this season, recording two assists, two penalty minutes and a plus-2 rating in 14:22 average time on ice. Originally signed by the Red Wings as a free agent on March 12, 2019, Hirose has appeared in 42 NHL games since turning professional, tallying 16 points (3-13--16) and eight PIM. After making his NHL debut at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, Hirose split his first full pro campaign between the Red Wings and Griffins, recording seven points (2-5--7) and six PIM in 26 NHL games along with 27 points (5-22--27) and 12 PIM in 35 AHL contests. Those 27 points tied for third on Grand Rapids.

McIlrath, 28, appeared in 16 games with Detroit during the 2019-20 season and recorded 48 hits and 23 PIM in 14:49 average ice time per game. He also skated in 44 games with Grand Rapids last season, registering eight points (0-8--8) and 73 PIM, second-most among Griffins. McIlrath has totaled 66 NHL appearances since making his NHL debut in 2013-14, totaling five points (3-2-5) and 121 penalty minutes with the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Red Wings. A 2017 Calder Cup champion with the Griffins, he has accumulated 39 points (8-31--39) and 332 PIM in 193 games with Grand Rapids since 2016-17.

Fulcher, 22, is in his third professional season after being limited to two games during the 2019-20 campaign with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye due to injury. The netminder has appeared in 30 games with the Walleye over his first two professional seasons, posting a 15-9-6 record, a 3.17 GAA, a 0.894 save percentage and one shutout. Fulcher made his NHL debut in relief duty during the Red Wings' season finale on April 6, 2019 against Buffalo, making nine saves on 11 shots on goal.

The Griffins will complete a four-game road slate on Thursday in Rockford at 7 p.m. EST before returning to Van Andel Arena this Saturday, Feb. 20 to host the Cleveland Monsters at 4 p.m. on Opening Night presented by Huntington, their first home game in 346 days.

All 15 Griffins home games this season will be televised on WXSP-TV. Fans can also watch the games via a subscription to AHLTV ($34.99 for all games, home and road) or tune in on Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.

