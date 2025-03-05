Guimond Backstops Wildcats to Rimouski Road Win

March 5, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Cats goaltender Rudy Guimond continued his impressive play, staying undefeated at a record 13-0 while backstopping Moncton to an eighth consecutive victory - 3-2 over the Oceanic in Rimouski before 4,200 fans at Sun Life Financial Coliseum. Guimond earned First Star honors with 25 saves, the Cats fired 32 shots at Second Star William Lacelle.

Captain Markus Vidicek kept his amazing streak going - scoring in a 9th straight game, his 35th of the season. Vidicek is also riding a 10-game point streak. Juraj Pekarcik opened scoring with his 21st of the season and Vincent Collard provided the game winner, his 22nd tally of the season in the second period.

The Wildcats move to 46-9-2-0 and lead the Oceanic by eight points in the race for first overall in the QMJHL.

The road trip moves into Sherbrooke for a Friday night meeting with the Phoenix at 8pm from Palais de Sports Leopold Drolet. Saturday, the Cats tangle with the Armada in Boisbriand at 5pm Atlantic time.

Three Stars:

1 #25 RUDY GUIMOND

2 William Lacelle, RIM

3 Pier-Olivier Roy, RIM

Follow your Wildcats each and every game with Marty Kingston on CHL TV and Cats Radio INSPIRE FM 105.1 Moncton.

