Growlers Fall to Traverse City, Ending 2023 Season

Kalamazoo, MI - It came down to a winner-take-all game three in Kalamazoo. The Growlers and their 131 rival Traverse City once again faced off in the first round of the playoffs. In a 7-inning game due to a rainout the previous day, the Growlers offense just couldn't get anything going. On their quest to take home a second straight Northwoods League championship, the Growlers fell to the Pit Spitters by a final score of 6-0, ending a historic season in in Kalamazoo. While the ultimate goal of another championship came up short, the Growlers had arguably their most successful season to date.

For the fourth time in franchise history and second-consecutive year, the Kalamazoo Growlers made it to the Northwoods League playoffs. Kalamazoo clinched their first-ever second-half division championship punching a ticket to the Great Lakes East Subdivisional Championship Series. The Growlers 25 wins in the second half of the season also broke the franchise record for wins in a half. This second half propelled the Growlers to a franchise record for the most wins in a season overall, finishing with 46. With an NWL-best 40-15 record since June 14th, across this 55 game-stretch, the Growlers outscored opponents 401-263, averaging 7.29 runs per game. The 21 first-half wins were the second-most ever in a half by the franchise while the .613 winning percentage was the highest in team history.

The team now looks ahead to 2024 and continuing their streak of playoff appearances. 2024 will be the team's 11th season as they look to bring an even better season to the community of Kalamazoo.

