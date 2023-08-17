A Message from Duluth Huskies Owner Michael Rosenzweig

August 17, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release







The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club would like to thank General Manager Greg Culver for his hard work for the last 9 years with the organization. "We made many positive strides with his help and he will be missed" said team owner Michael Rosenzweig. "We wish Greg all the best in his new job."

During the interim, Rosenzweig will assume the duties of GM.

Additionally; Field Manager Marcus Pointer will be returning for another season. He will look to build off of a record breaking offensive season.

The Huskies have also added Taylor Terfehr as the new assistant General Manager for the team. She spent the previous two seasons as the Intern Director here in Duluth. "I am excited for the opportunity and thankful that I get to continue to be apart of this great organization" said Terfehr.

Applications for the General Manager position will tentatively open September 26th.

