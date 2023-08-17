A Letter from Growlers Owner Brian Colopy

Dear Kalamazoo Growlers Nation,

Even after 10 years with the team, it's always a weird feeling sitting in an empty ballpark at the end of the season. Each time it gives me a moment to reflect. After 8 years as your General Manager, I've had the honor to spend the last two seasons as your owner.

I couldn't imagine a better start to being the owner of this team.

Last year, the 2022 season was the most remarkable season in our team's history. Attendance records, Great Lakes Championship, our 1st Northwoods League title and so much more. It could have been easy to sit back and rest on our laurels.

But we didn't.

There are some many highlights, but here are just a few:

The most wins in team history (46)

2nd best record in the Northwoods League

#2 attendance for the 2nd straight year

Great Lakes East regular season champions

Our 4th postseason berth

A new home run record (12- Banks Tolley)

Career innings pitched and wins record (Eamon Horwedel)

Best ERA in team history

The 131 rivalry belt (Traverse City)

The I-94 rivalry trophy (Battle Creek)

250th win for Coach Piechocki

18 returning players from the 2022 season (Previous best was 9)

Although we didn't accomplish our goal of another NWL title, our team has so many things to be proud of. We have never measured our season based solely on wins and losses and we never will. Our mission is to use Fun to Make a Difference and I can proudly say that our front office made a lasting impact on our community this year.

To our Zoo Crew members, I am forever grateful for your unwavering support of our team. The Zoo Crew continues to grow each year and you continue to prove to all the doubters that Kalamazoo is a special place for summer college baseball and fun.

To our host families, thank you for welcoming our players to this community from the moment they step through the door. This isn't possible without you.

To the city of Kalamazoo, thank you for allowing us to call Homer Stryker Field home and believing in what the Growlers can be.

To our players, I am so proud of everything you accomplished between the lines, but the thing that amazes me more than anything is everything you do off of the field. The autographs after games, the between inning dances, the community and Bronson Hospital appearances, how you represent yourself in visiting teams ballparks and more. This made you special.

To our coaching staff, Cody, Ben and Kyle, your love for the game and for these special players inspires me every time you come to the yard.

To our part time staff, interns and more, your passion and extremely hard work for our fans, our team and our mission make the Growlers what they are.

To our front office staff, I said it last year and I'll say it again, no one can convince me that there is a better group in the country than the team we have right now.

We have some surprises up our sleeve in the coming year and I can't wait to unveil so many of them. After 10 seasons, I am hungrier than ever to get to work this offseason to make year 11 more memorable than the rest.

Thank you, Kalamazoo.

Sincerely,

Your team owner,

Brian Colopy

P.S. No, the yellow uniforms will not be coming back next year. =)

