Grizzlies vs Capitales Postponed

Sauget, IL - Due to inclement weather in the St. Louis area, the Gateway Grizzlies announce that their game scheduled for Saturday, July 29 is postponed, and will be made up in a doubleheader on Sunday, July 30, beginning at 2:00 p.m. CT at Grizzlies Ballpark.

Fans holding tickets for the postponed contest can exchange them for tickets to any regular season game, excluding "Supershow" dates. For more information, contact the Grizzlies at (618) 337-3000 or visit the box office at Grizzlies Ballpark during regular business hours.

