Westcott Tosses Complete Game in Titans' Win

July 29, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans' Zac Westcott in action

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans' Zac Westcott in action(Ottawa Titans)

Crestwood, IL - Zac Westcott (win, 5-5) went the distance as the Ottawa Titans (33-32) doubled up the Windy City ThunderBolts (26-38) with a 4-2 victory on Saturday.

The ThunderBolts struck early against Westcott, tallying two runs on four hits in the bottom of the second. Jake Boone's double scored Bren Spillane to open the scoring, then a sac fly from Troy Viola doubled the lead.

Following a pair of doubles in the third against Taylor Sugg (loss, 4-4), Jason Dicochea put the Titans ahead for good with a three-run blast to left. Dicochea's team-leading 12th homer of the season made it 3-2.

In the fourth, Austin Davis legged out an infield single with the bases loaded to drive home a run to make it 4-2.

The night belonged to the former ThunderBolt Zac Westcott, who at one point retired nine in a row to keep his side in front. Westcott struck out five and allowed just three base runners in his final seven innings of work to win his fifth contest of the season.

In the win, Zac Westcott tosses the second regular season nine-inning complete game in franchise history joining Evan Grills who accomplished the same result on July 22nd of last season.

The Ottawa Titans end their road trip with the series finale at 2:05 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon at Ozinga Field against the Windy City ThunderBolts. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Flo Baseball. For information on 2023 single-game tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.