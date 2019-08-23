Grizzlies Top Rascals for Second Straight Win

SAUGET, Ill. - Starting pitcher Ian Kahaloa opened the game Friday night with five perfect innings, Zak Taylor homered, and the Gateway Grizzlies held on late for a 5-2 win over the River City Rascals at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

Kahaloa (3-6) matched his career high with 11 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings and allowed only two runs on two hits for the victory.

Gateway (35-53) struck first in the third inning on a Connor Owings sacrifice fly that scored Gunner Buhner, who had singled to lead off the frame and moved to third on a Taylor double.

With Kahaloa cruising, the Grizzlies tacked on three more runs in the fourth: Shawon Dunston Jr. singled, stole second, and scored on an RBI double by Andrew Daniel, who scored on a Wesley Jones sac fly. Taylor's solo home run - his second as a professional - just cleared the right-field fence and pushed the lead to 4-0.

After the Rascals (52-37) bounced back with a pair of runs in the sixth, the Grizzlies added an eighth-inning insurance tally on an Owings RBI single.

Grant Black struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth and Geoff Bramblett - despite having to work around a bases-loaded, two-out situation after a walk, catcher's interference, and infield single - finished his 13th save in as many chances. The 24-year-old Alabama native has thrown 30 straight innings since he last allowed an earned run June 16.

Gateway and River City will continue their three-game set with a 7:05 p.m. CDT first pitch Saturday.

