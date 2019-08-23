Rascals Drop Opener to Grizzlies

August 23, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - River City Rascals News Release





SAUGET, Ill. - The River City Rascals saw their four-game winning streak snapped on Friday night, dropping their series opener to the Gateway Grizzlies by a score of 5-2. Grizzlies starter Ian Kahaloa took a perfect game into the sixth inning in the victory.

After back-to-back hits to lead-off the third inning, including a double from Zak Taylor, Connor Owings put the Grizzlies on the board with a sacrifice fly. Gateway added three more in the fourth, on an RBI double from Andrew Daniel, a sacrifice fly from Wesley Jones, and a solo shot from Taylor.

Zach Lavy broke up Kahaloa's perfecto bid with a lead-off blast to right-center in the sixth. Nick Anderson followed it with a double, and later came in to score on a sacrifice fly from Andrew Penner, making the score 4-2.

Owings gave the Grizzlies an insurance run with his RBI single in the eighth, and Grizzlies closer Geoff Bramblett worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the ninth to earn his 13th save of the season.

Kahaloa (3-6) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs with a season-high 11 strikeouts. He did not issue a walk on the night. Rascals starter Taylor Ahearn (2-4) took the loss, allowing four runs over six innings with six strikeouts.

The Rascals (52-37) will look to even the series with the Grizzlies (35-53) tommorow night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT from GCS Ballpark. Kennan Bartlett is expected to take the mound for the Rascals.

