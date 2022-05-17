Grizzlies Stun Quakes

May 17, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies stunned the Quakes on Tuesday afternoon, as pinch-hitter Zach Kokoska's three-run walk-off homer gave the Grizzlies an 8-7 win at Chukchansi Park in Fresno.

Tied at 4-4 in the ninth, the Quakes scored three times to take a 7-4 lead, but Madison Jeffrey struggled out of the pen and blew his first save of the year, giving Rancho their third straight defeat.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, Fresno reliever Joel Condreay (3-0) hit Luis Rodriguez with a pitch, forcing home Yeiner Fernandez to make it 5-4. Austin Gauthier followed with a two-run single, giving the Quakes a three-run advantage.

Jeffrey, who had only allowed one earned run on one hit through his first seven appearances, couldn't find the strike zone early. Jeffrey (2-1) walked the first two hitters, then hit Braiden Ward with a pitch to load the bases. Adael Amador followed with a sac fly to make it 7-5 for the first out of the inning. Fresno then used a pinch-hitter for Benny Montgomery, as Kokoska smacked his fourth homer of the year, giving Fresno the win.

The Quakes built a 4-0 lead in this one, but saw Fresno tie the game with one in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

Rancho (20-14) will try to get back on track on Wednesday, as Jerming Rosario (1-2) goes against Fresno's Case Williams (1-1) at 6:50pm.

The Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 24th, as they host Visalia in a six-game set. Tuesday the 24th is another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can visit rcquakes.com to pledge to recycle ten bottles or can for a free seat to Tuesday's game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.