Kokoska, Grizzlies shake off Quakes 8-7 in walk-off fashion

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (21-13) walked off on the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (20-14) 8-7 Tuesday morning from Chukchansi Park. Fresno relished their second walk-off win this season (Opening Night, April 8) with Zach Kokoska enjoying another game-winning hit. This was the third comeback victory for the Grizzlies in the past week and the fifth time overall this year. Fresno improved to 6-1 in the first game of a series (4-0 at home), 5-1 on Tuesdays (3-0 at home), 9-2 in day contests (4-2 at home) and 6-3 in one-run affairs (5-1 at home).

Coming into the game today, the Grizzlies and Quakes ranked 1-2 in eight offensive categories among all Single-A squads. The clubs combined for 20 hits, 14 walks and two hit-by-pitches. Rancho Cucamonga had four players pick up multi-hits and a pair of starters muster two RBI. In his return to the lineup, Benny Montgomery tallied two hits with one going for a double. Yanquiel Fernandez provided the other multi-hit contest with two doubles.

The Quakes scored four runs in the second from three RBI singles. Jake Vogel, Yeiner Fernandez and Alex De Jesus were the RBI recipients. In the fifth, Braiden Ward got the Grizzlies on the board with a bloop single to right. An inning later, Juan Brito would tie the affair at four with a three-run blast to right. It was his third homer of the season.

In the ninth, Rancho Cucamonga scooted ahead with a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and a two-RBI single from Austin Gauthier. Heading into the bottom half of the frame and trailing 7-4, Fresno had their work cut out for them. Two walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with no outs. Then, Adael Amador collected a sacrifice fly to make it 7-5. This brought up pinch-hitter Kokoska. On a 1-0 count, Kokoska mashed a three-run clout, sending Chukchansi Park into celebration.

The walk-off tater was Kokoska's fourth of the year and provided him with his second walk-off hit of 2022 (double on April 8). Joel Condreay (3-0) secured the decision after one-third of an inning while Madison Jeffrey (2-1) suffered the defeat.

Both starters did not factor in the final line as neither threw into the fifth inning. Grizzlies' reliever Luis Amoroso was magnificent as he did not allow a baserunner over three frames. He struck out three. The clubs are back in action tomorrow night.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- PH Zach Kokoska (1-1, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- 2B Juan Brito (1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- RF Yanquiel Fernandez (2-3, 2 2B, R, BB, CS)

- RHP Luis Amoroso (3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- SS Austin Gauthier (2-3, 2 RBI, R, 2 BB, SB)

- CF Jake Vogel (2-3, RBI, R, 2 BB)

- 2B Yeiner Fernandez (2-4, RBI, 2 R, BB)

- LF Luis Rodriguez (2-4, RBI, R, HBP)

Wednesday May 18 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Home) Rancho Cucamonga RHP Jerming Rosario (1-2, 6.88) vs. Fresno RHP Case Williams (1-1, 4.26) 6:50 PM

Today was the second Making the Grade (Kids Day) game at Chukchansi Park. Over 5,000 kids attended the game, which also included a free lunch and assembly.

