Grizzlies Sign Three Players for Upcoming Season

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have signed forward Denis Smirnov and defensemen Miles Gendron and Garrett Johnston for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Smirnov played for Penn State University the past 4 seasons. He scored 50 goals and 65 assists for the Nittany Lions. He is 5th all-time in Penn State history with 115 points. His 10 career game winning goals is a school record. Denis is also a 3 time Academic All-Big Ten. Smirnov was a 6th round, 157th overall selection by the Avalanche in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Gendron was the 70th overall pick in the 2014 draft by the Ottawa Senators. He played for the University of Connecticut from 2016-2019. He has 37 games of experience professionally, spending last season with Brampton, Reading and Newfoundland and a game with the AHL's Belleville Senators.

Johnston was a member of the 2019 Kelly Cup Champion Newfoundland Growlers. He played the last 2 seasons with the Growlers, scoring 5 goals and 40 assists in 96 games. Johnston also appeared in 1 game with the AHL's Toronto Marlies in the 2019-20 season.

The first ten games of the 2020-21 Utah Grizzlies schedule has been released, including home games at Maverik Center on December 18th and 19th vs Tulsa and December 31st, January 1st and 2nd vs Rapid City. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com. The Grizzlies are celebrating 25 seasons of hockey all season long. Follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates on the 2020-21 season.

