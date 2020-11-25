Brenden Kotyk Named Stingrays Assistant Coach

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced Wednesday that Brenden Kotyk has been hired as the team's Assistant Coach and Manager of Hockey Operations.

"Brenden is a great fit for our players and the Stingrays organization," said Stingrays Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Ryan Blair. "He has a very solid playing background and we have heard nothing but great things about his character and work ethic away from the rink. He will provide value to our group from day one and we are very excited to welcome him to Charleston!"

"Over the years we have been very fortunate to find great people who are also great coaches," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "This time is no exception. Brenden brings a very strong playing resume with him and a great understanding of what it takes to be a pro on and off the ice. We are confident that he will be a great addition to our organization. I look forward to watching Brenden work alongside Ryan and help us bring our fourth Kelly Cup to Charleston."

Kotyk, 29, is beginning his coaching career this season after playing three years of professional hockey. Most recently, the former defender spent the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons on the back end for the Toledo Walleye, appearing in 50 games during each campaign. The native of Regina, Saskatchewan began his pro career in 2017-18 with the AHL's Harford Wolfpack and also spent time in the ECHL with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

"I am extremely humbled and thankful to be joining the South Carolina Stingrays organization," said Kotyk. "I would like to thank Rob and Ryan for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to pursue something I am very passionate about. I am looking forward to being a part of this culture and city in a quest to bring another Kelly Cup to Charleston.

"Ryan has already taught me so much and his attention to detail, work ethic and passion are contagious. I look forward to learning more from him and helping push him and the rest of the team to be better."

Before his professional career, Kotyk played collegiately at the University of Minnesota-Duluth from 2014-17 as well as The College of St. Scholastica during 2013-14. Kotyk helped UMD to NCAA Tournament appearances in all three of his seasons with the Bulldogs, including an appearance in the Frozen Four and National Championship game in 2017.

While with Toledo, Kotyk suited up for 24 postseason games in 2019 as part of a run to the Kelly Cup Finals which included a Western Conference Championship.

The Stingrays will open the 2020-21 season on December 11 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.

