Grizzlies Sign Terao and Maxwell for 2020-21 Season

June 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - Forwards Yuri Terao and Mitch Maxwell are both returning to Utah as they have both been signed for the 2020-21 Utah Grizzlies season.

Terao led all Grizzlies rookies with 18 goals last season. He was tied for the team lead with 5 game winning goals. Terao scored with 1:59 left in regulation in a 5-4 win at Idaho on November 1st. Yuri played in 61 of 62 games in the 2019-20 season, scoring 18 goals and 22 assists. His 40 points was 5th most on the club.

Maxwell led the club with 3 shootout goals last season, all of them were the deciding goals in Grizzlies victories. Maxwell has played in 92 games with Utah over the last 3 seasons. He had 11 goals and 8 assists in 43 games in the 2019-20 season. He was 3rd on the team in shooting percentage last season at 16.4 % (minimum 10 shots).

The 2020-2021 season begins in October and the Utah Grizzlies will look forward to celebrating 25 seasons of hockey. The Grizzlies would like to thank their great fans for all the support through this tough time. For updates on the Grizzlies, go to utahgrizzlies.com and follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

