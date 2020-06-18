All-Star Forward Brendan Warren Returns to IceMen

June 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Thursday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Brendan Warren for the 2020-2021 season.

Warren, 23, returns after posting a balanced 28 points (14g, 14a) in 47 games played during his rookie campaign with the Icemen last season. Warren represented the Icemen in the 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic last January.

"Brendan is a hard-working player with great expectations," said Icemen Head Coach Jason Christie. "He enjoys coming to the rink every single day and that passion showed last season. He is a tenacious player who has played with quality programs prior to joining out team."

The 6-1, 191-pound winger collected 45 points (18g, 27a) in his four seasons at the University of Michigan from 2015-2019. Warren logged 32 points (13g, 19a) in his 53-game career in the USHL. The Carleton, MI native was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the third-round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Warren becomes the first player to agree to terms with the Icemen for their 2020-21 All-Star season.

---

The Icemen and the City of Jacksonville will host the 2021 ECHL All-Star Classic on January 18, 2021 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Season ticket memberships (full & partial season plans) for the Icemen's All-Star Season which include tickets to the All-Star Classic are currently available! Contact the Icemen at 904-602-7825, or visit the team's website at www.jacksonvilleicemen.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.