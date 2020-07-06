Grizzlies Sign Pair of Defenseman

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have signed defensemen Alex Lepkowski and Edwin Hookenson for the 2020-21 season.

Lepkowski played at Acadia University for the past 4 seasons, where he had 5 goals and 13 assists. Before attending Acadia, Lepkowski played in 62 games with the ECHL's Missouri Mavericks in the 2014-15 season. He also has experience with Greenville of the ECHL and Rochester in the AHL. Lepkowski also has 5 years of experience in the OHL. Alex was drafted in the 5th round, 137th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

Hookenson played at Minnesota State - Mankato the last 4 seasons, serving as alternate captain his senior season. In 4 years he had 8 goals and 23 assists. He was a +45 in the last 3 seasons at Mankato. Prior to his college days, Hookenson played with the BCHL's Nanaimo Clippers for 3 years.

The Grizzlies will celebrate their 25th season in the 2020-21 season. A variety of ticket packages, including the Grizzlies 6 game pack with tickets to the biggest home games of the season are available now. For more information go to utahgrizzlies.com.

