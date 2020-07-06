Admirals Lock up Milan for 2020-21 Season

July 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA -- The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced on Monday the official signing of forward Cody Milan for the 2020-21 season.

On February 20, the Admirals acquired Darik Angeli, Scott Dornbrock, Freddy Gerard and future considerations in exchange from Ben Holmstrom and Johnny Coughlin. To complete the trade, the Cyclones sent Milan to the Admirals on June 12.

Milan, 24, joins the Admirals after completing his first season professionally with the Cyclones, in which he registered 29 points (8 goals, 21 assists) in 49 games.

Before turning pro, the Orchard Lake, MI product played four years at Michigan State University, playing in 122 total games with the Spartans. Milan was Top-5 in points during his Junior and Senior campaigns.

His older brother, Dan, played in 367 ECHL games with six different teams.

2020-21 SEASON TICKETS ARE NOW AVAILABLE

The Admirals have introduced a new ticket program where season ticket holders will be able to enjoy the same great seats but will now have access to an interest free 12-month payment plan.

This program offers affordability with a new price option as low as $19 a month, new benefits and a billing process for the fans' convenience.

As a season-ticket holder you will never lose the value of your ticket and gain access to exclusive benefits such as the unused ticket redemption (excludes Economy level), interest free payment plan, 15% off merchandise, playoff protection, lounge access, pre-game briefing, exclusive events, single game ticket discounts, auxiliary board message and many more.

In addition, the first 300 people to secure their seats for the 2020-21 season will receive a voucher for free tax preparation services courtesey of our partners at Loyalty Brands. Click HERE to purchase your season tickets today! For additional questions, call 757-640-1212.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.