Grizzlies Sign Matt Hoover for 2020-21 Season

July 13, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Matt Hoover for the 2020-21 season.

Hoover played his college hockey at Canisius College from 2017-20. He was named to the 2019-20 All Atlantic Hockey second team after a year where he scored 15 goals and 17 assists. His 32 points were tied for the team lead.

In four seasons at Canisius, Hoover had 47 goals and 52 assists. Before his college days he played with the Nanaimo Clippers of the BCHL and scored 38 goals and 43 assists in the 2015-16 season.

