Bonar Back in Net for Atlanta

July 13, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Atlanta Gladiators goaltender Sean Bonar

(Atlanta Gladiators) Atlanta Gladiators goaltender Sean Bonar(Atlanta Gladiators)

DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced the re-signing of goaltender Sean Bonar for the 2020-2021 ECHL season today. Sean is returning for his fourth year with the organization.

Atlanta head coach Jeff Pyle denoted Bonar as "the hardest working goalie I have ever had. The more he is challenged, the better he gets." Sean's intelligence and rapport with other players are also major factors in his return: "He is a smart player that knows the game and leads by example. He is a great teammate, and it is great to have him back."

The 29-year-old goaltender is a product of Delta, British Columbia in the metro Vancouver area. He ventured to the east coast of the United States for his collegiate experience, suiting up in 63 games for Princeton University. Bonar played 70 games in the SPHL and racked up 119 games played in the ECHL over the past six seasons. Aside from his 97 games in a Gladiators sweater over the last three years, Sean also played two games in the AHL for the Providence Bruins.

Bonar proclaimed his excitement about returning to the Gladiators. "I have loved playing in Atlanta and jumped at the chance Coach Pyle gave me to come back." Even as a leader himself, strong team leadership played a factor in Sean's return. He mentioned one factor for coming back "is the respect I have for the leadership of captain Derek Nesbitt."

The netminder has an eye towards improvement this year, saying he "made several changes to my offseason preparation in the hopes that I can bring myself to the next level, and be prepared to contribute to a championship season in '20-'21. I cannot wait to get to work."

"Sean is a charismatic guy that adds a lot to our team, on and off the ice" Gladiators team president Jerry James said. "He has been a consistent force between the pipes over the last few seasons. We expect him to grow in his role, because the organization sees Sean as pivotal to bringing a championship to Atlanta."

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.