Crawley, Huska Make Rangers Phase Three Training Camp Roster

Maine Mariners goaltender Adam Huska

PORTLAND, ME - The New York Rangers announced their 2020 Phase Three Training Camp Roster on Monday, with the names of two players from the 2019-20 Mariners roster included. Defenseman Brandon Crawley and goaltender Adam Huska are on the list of 33 names, competing to be a part of the Rangers roster when the NHL season resumes on August 1st for Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Crawley, a 23-year-old defenseman from Glen Rock, NJ, spent the majority of the 2019-20 season in Maine. He played 38 games for the Mariners, scoring two goals and adding ten assists, with 36 penalty minutes. He also played nine games for the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL, with no points and six penalty minutes. Prior to 2019-20, Crawley played two full seasons in Hartford, suiting up in 114 games from 2017-19. Crawley was drafted by the Rangers in 2017, a fourth round pick, going 123rd overall.

Huska, also 23, is a Slovakian netminder who played primarily in Hartford in his first full pro season. The 6'3 goaltender suited up in 28 games for the Wolf Pack, with an 11-8-6 record, a 3.03 GAA, and an .894 SV%. He played three games for the Mariners and was the starting goaltender in the Mariners' final game of 2019-20, a 3-2 loss to Norfolk on March 10th. Overall, he went 1-2-0 for Maine with a 2.04 GAA and a .943 SV%, allowing just six goals in the three games he played, as he stopped 100 of 106 shots. Huska was selected by the Rangers in the 7th round of the 2015 draft, 184th overall.

The Rangers kick off their phase three training camp today as they prepare for their Stanley Cup Qualifying opening round against the Carolina Hurricanes, a best of five series that will begin August 1st in Toronto.

