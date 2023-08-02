Grizzlies Quiet Rancho Bats on Tuesday

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies handcuffed the Quakes offensively in Tuesday's series-opening game at Chukchansi Park, taking a 2-1 victory over Rancho Cucamonga.

Jose Izarra had a pair of hits and an RBI, but Rancho totaled just four hits offensively, leaving ten men stranded on base, as they saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

Fresno starter Michael Prosecky (9-5) was brilliant, establishing a new career-high with 11 strikeouts, limiting the Quakes to just two hits over six scoreless frames.

The Grizzlies got a run in the second off of Rancho starter Chris Campos (5-5), who only retired four batters on the night.

Izarra helped pull the Quakes to within a run in the seventh, as his two-out RBI hit chased home Jorge Puerta to make it 2-1.

In the ninth, Grizzlies' closer Zach Agnos had to work around a two-out error that would have ended the game. Agnos walked Izarra to put two runners on with two outs, but nailed down his league-best 19th save by striking out pinch-hitter Josue De Paula to end it.

The Rancho bullpen was solid on Tuesday, as Liam Doolan, Jon Edwards and Garrett McDaniels combined for 6.2 innings of one-run baseball.

Rancho (15-16, 54-43) will send Gabe Emmett (5-4) to the mound on Wednesday night, as he'll take on Fresno lefty Mason Albright at 6:50pm.

The Quakes will return home to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 8 for another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Visit rcquakes.com and find out how to score a FREE Club Seat Ticket to Tuesday's game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com...Go Quakes!

