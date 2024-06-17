Grizzlies LHP Isaiah Coupet Named California League Pitcher of the Week for June 10-16

June 17, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - Fresno Grizzlies LHP Isaiah Coupet was tabbed by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for June 10-16. Coupet's sensational relief outing on Saturday, June 15 versus Rancho Cucamonga guided Fresno to a comeback walk-off win that evening.

Coupet piggy-backed starter McCade Brown with five unbelievable innings of relief, facing one over the minimum. Coupet did not permit a hit or run, striking out eight Quakes' batters. He beaned one hitter and issued a walk. Coupet narrowly missed an immaculate first inning out of the bullpen, tossing two extra pitches to Sean McLain, punching out the side.

The 21-year-old product from The Ohio State University gives the 2024 Grizzlies their third overall California League award this season (Jack Mahoney and Welinton Herrera). Both Herrera and Coupet won their awards while pitching out of the pen during the week. Fresno won 10 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly) in 2023 and 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly) in 2022, a franchise record.

The Grizzlies continue their two-week homestand with a series against the Stockton Ports (Single-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) starting tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park. Single-game tickets for the rest of the year, as well as Full, Half and Flex Season Ticket plans, are on sale now. For more information on the 2024 season, please visit fresnogrizzlies.com or contact the club by calling (559) 320- 4487.

