Father's Day Comeback Fails As Grizzlies Drop 10-8 Nail-Biter To Quakes

June 17, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (36-26) came up just short against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (29-32) 10-8 Sunday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno stumbled in the Father's Day finale, splitting the six-game series with Rancho Cucamonga. The Grizzlies fell to 0-5 at home in two-run affairs and 7-3 overall on Sundays. With the loss and a Modesto victory, the Nuts clinched a playoff spot by winning the first-half of the California League North Division.

The clubs pooled together, netting 18 runs on 27 hits, nine walks and two hit-by-pitches. There were 12 extra-base hits and a run scored in at least four innings by both teams. Rancho Cucamonga soared out to a 7-0 lead after their first four innings of the game. Juan Alonso gave the Quakes a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when he raced around the bases for an inside-the-park homer. The Grizzlies outfielders thought the ball got lodged in the wall padding, never retrieving it. In the top of the third, Logan Wagner made it 2-0 when he belted a solo shot over the batter's eye in center field. Rancho Cucamonga added two more runs thanks to a Jeral Perez RBI double to left and a wild pitch that plated him. The Quakes pushed across three additional runs in the top of the fourth after a triple and pair of singles. Samuel Munoz was the triple recipient, his fourth of the year.

Despite the deficit, the Grizzlies roared back with six runs over the next three frames. Fresno provided three runs in the bottom of the fourth, highlighted by a Luis Mendez RBI single. Mendez scampered home on a wild pitch and Fadriel Cruz mustered a groundout. In the bottom of the fifth, Felix Tena laced a triple to left-center, notching Braylen Wimmer. The Grizzlies logged two more runs in the bottom of the sixth when Caleb Hobson mashed a two-run tater off the scoreboard in left-center. It was Hobson's second clout of his 2024 campaign.

The Quakes weren't done just yet, supplying three insurance runs between the eighth and ninth inning. Wagner whacked a wallop to center field, his second homer of the game, third in the last two contests, fourth of the series and sixth of the year. In the top of the ninth, a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and force-out extended the Rancho Cucamonga lead to 10-6. The latter of the plays ended with an error, as the runner was out of the base paths and was plunked by the ball, sending it into foul territory.

Trailing by four heading into their final at-bats, the Grizzlies tried awakening their comeback claws. A Tena RBI double and Mendez RBI groundout inched two runs home. With two outs, Fresno's GJ Hill strode to the dish, representing the winning run. Hill struck out, leaving two runners stranded and ending the comeback attempt.

For the first time at Chukchansi Park since 2019, the Grizzlies had a Major League rehabber as Germán Márquez took the mound, returning from Tommy John Surgery. Márquez (0-1) showed glimpses of success, fanning five over his seven outs recorded (the other two going to left). He was tagged for four runs on six hits in a losing effort. Brady Hill and Cade Denton tossed two-thirds of an inning in two separate ventures. Hill wrapped up the third while Denton closed out the ninth. Jace Kaminska permitted four runs on 10 hits in five frames of piggy-back work. Kaminska punched out six as the Grizzlies staff combined for 13 strikeouts in the setback.

Quakes' righty Cam Day took a no-decision after four innings of three-run ball. He gave way to a quartet of bullpen arms, who surrendered five runs on six hits and four walks. Noah Ruen (1-1) was awarded the triumph after one and one-third innings of scoreless ball. Christian Ruebeck chucked a clean eighth and Jesus Luna survived the ninth to shut the door on Fresno. The Grizzlies will enjoy an off-day on Monday before returning to action Tuesday night against the Stockton Ports at Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Caleb Hobson (2-5, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- RF Felix Tena (2-5, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI)

- 3B Braylen Wimmer (3-5, 2B, 3 R)

- 2B Luis Mendez (1-3, 2 RBI, R, 2 BB)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- 3B Logan Wagner (4-5, 2 HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R)

- CF Samuel Munoz (3-5, 3B, RBI, 2 R, SB)

- RF Juan Alonso (2-4, HR, RBI. R, BB)

- DH Josue De Paula (2-4, RBI, R, BB)

On Deck:

Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT Stockton Ports at Fresno Grizzlies

Stockton TBD vs. Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (3-2, 2.84)

On That Fres-Note:

Grizzlies' OF Felix Tena has reached base safely in 21 straight games from May 18-June 16 and has at least one hit in 20 of those 21 contests (12-game hit streak and eight-game hit streak). Tena is 26-for-81 (.321) with one homer, two triples, seven doubles, 15 RBI, seven runs, five walks, three hit-by-pitches and two stolen bases in that span. Tena also made an unbelievable catch in right field, extending his body towards the right field line.

