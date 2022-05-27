Grizzlies Gameday: Western Conference Finals Game 4 at Maverik Center

2022 Western Conference Finals: Toledo Walleye at Utah Grizzlies

Game 4: Tuesday, May 24, 2022. 7:10 pm. Arena: Maverik Center.

Broadcast: https://mixlr.com/utah-grizzlies-hockey Mixlr, FloHockey.TV.

It's game 4 of the Western Conference Finals as the Utah Grizzlies are at Maverik Center to take on the Toledo Walleye. It's been a high scoring series so far as the winning team has 5 goals in each of the first 3 games. Utah is 5-3 at home in the playoffs and 9-6-1 overall. It's a match-up of 2 of the best offensive teams in the league. Utah has 42 goals in their last 10 games. Toledo has scored 32 goals in their last 7 games.

Western Conference Finals

Game 1 - Utah 5 Toledo 4 (Overtime) - Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored the game winner 8:12 into OT. Ben Tardif had 1 goal and 1 assist. Dylan Fitze, Tyler Penner and Kyle Pouncy also scored for Utah. Dakota Raabe had 2 assists. Fitze, Penner and Raabe were each a +3. The Grizz outshot the Walleye 9 to 2 in overtime but Toledo outshot Utah 39 to 34 overall. Brett McKenzie scored 2 goals for Toledo. Randy Gazzola and Brandon Hawkins also scored for the Walleye.

Game 2 - Utah 2 Toledo 5 - Luke Martin and Joey Colatarci each scored a goal for Utah. Colatarci and Tyler Penner were each a +1. Toledo outshot Utah 40 to 25. Toledo was 2 for 2 on the power play. Utah was 0 for 3.

Game 3 Toledo 5 Utah 4 - Tarun Fizer 3 assists. Charle-Edouard D'Astous 1 goal, 1 assist. Dylan Fitze, Tyler Penner and Zach Tsekos each had 1 goal. For Toledo Patrick Curry had 1 goal and 2 assists. Mitchell Heard had 2 goals. Brandon Hawkins and TJ Hensick each had 1 goal. Toledo was 2 for 3 on the power play. Utah was 1 for 3.

Game 4 Toledo @ Utah Fri. May 27 7:10pm MST

Game 5 Toledo @ Utah Sat. May 28 7:10pm MST

Game 6 Utah @ Toledo Mon. May 30 7:35pm EST (if necessary)

Game 7 Utah @ Toledo Tue. May 31 7:35pm EST (if necessary)

Trent Miner Recalled to Colorado

Goaltender Trent Miner was recalled to Colorado (NHL) on May 26. Miner is in the first year of a 3 year NHL Entry Level contract. In 12 playoff games with Utah, Miner has a 7-5 record with a 2.69 goals against average and a .924 save percentage. Miner led the league with 7 shutouts, which broke a Grizzlies single season record.

Utah Has Been a Strong 3rd Period Team

Utah outscored Toledo 2-0 in the third period in game 3. The Grizz have been strong in the 3rd periods in the playoffs as they have outscored opponents 26-11. In 3 games vs Toledo both teams have 3 goals in the third period. Toledo has been very strong in the first 2 periods of games as they have outscored opponents 41 to 24 in the first 40 minutes of play.

D'Astous Delivers Record Breaking Game Winner

With every goal that Charle-Edouard D'Astous scores for the remainder of the playoffs he just extends his league record for goals in a single playoff year. D'Astous now has 19 after scoring 1:54 into the second period in game 3 at Maverik Center. D'Astous broke the league record when he scored 15 seconds into a power play and 8:12 into overtime as the Grizzlies won 5-4 in game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. D'Astous has been a clutch performer all season. He led the Grizzlies with 7 game winning goals in the regular season and has carried that clutch gene into the postseason as he leads the club with 4 GWG's in the playoffs.

D'Astous shattered the Grizzlies single season playoff goals record, which was previously held by Andrei Vasilyev, who had 12 in the 1996 Turner Cup Championship run.

D'Astous has a goal in 12 of 16 playoff games and 2 or more goals in 6 games. He has a point in 15 of 16 playoff games. D'Astous had 5 power play goals vs Tulsa, 5 vs Rapid City and 2 in 3 games vs Toledo.

MOST GOALS, ONE PLAYOFF YEAR

19 -Charle-Edourd D'Astous, Utah 2022

17 - J.F.Boutin, Peoria, 2000

-Blaine Moore, Richmond, 1995

16 -Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland, 2019

-Mark Deazeley, Toledo, 1994

-Rod Taylor, Hampton Roads, 1992

-Dave Flanagan, Hampton Roads, 1991

MOST POWER-PLAY GOALS, ONE PLAYOFF YEAR

11 - Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Utah, 2022

9 - Chris Minard, Alaska, 2006

8 - Greger Hanson, Allen, 2016

- Kevin Colley, Atlantic City, 2003 - Grizzlies Head Coach from 2009-2013.

7 - Jason Cipolla, South Carolina, 1997

Chris Hynes, South Carolina, 1997

Mark Deazeley, Toledo, 1994

Sheldon Gorski, Louisville, 1992

3rd Time in the Conference Finals

It's the 3rd time in Grizzlies franchise history where they have reached the Conference Finals. It's the first time Utah has faced a team in the Conference Finals who doesn't reside in Sin City.

Utah defeated the Las Vegas Thunder 4 games to 2 in 1996 on their way to winning the Turner Cup, where they swept Orlando 4-0. In 2008 the Grizzlies were swept by the Las Vegas Wranglers 4-0. Current Head Coach Ryan Kinasewich was on that 2008 team and led the Grizz with 8 playoff goals.

Unfamiliar Opposition

It's the fourth meeting between the clubs since December 17, 2016 when the Walleye completed a 3 game sweep of the Grizz at Maverik Center. The last time the Grizzlies' visited Toledo was on January 22-24, 2016. The game 1 win was the 2nd time Utah has won at Huntington Center. The previous Utah win was a 5-3 score on January 23, 2016. In that game Alex Krushelnyski had 1 goal and 2 assists to lead the Grizz to victory.

Ben Tardif Has Been Amazing

Ben Tardif is tied with D'Astous for the league lead with 30 playoff points. In game 3 Tardif had 1 assist and 4 shots on goal. Tardif has the Grizzlies single season playoff records in assists (25) and points (30). He passed Andy Brickley, who had 13 assists and 19 points for the 1996 championship club. In 3 games vs Toledo Tardif has 1 goal and 3 assists. He has 2 or more points in 11 of 16 playoff games. Tardif had 13 points in the first round series vs Tulsa (2 goals, 11 assists) and 13 points vs Rapid City in the second round (2 goals, 11 assists). Tardif led all league rookies and the Grizzlies with 39 assists in the regular season. He also led Utah with 59 points. Tardif led Utah with 19 multiple point games in the regular season.

MOST ASSISTS, ONE PLAYOFF YEAR

29 - Chad Costello, Allen, 2016

26 - John Spoltore, Louisiana, 2000

25 - Wayne Simpson, South Carolina, 2015 - Benjamin Tardif, Utah, 2022

24 - David Desharnais, Cincinnati, 2008

Tardif to D'Astous

What a dynamic duo Ben Tardif and Charle-Edouard D'Astous have been and you can't say 1 without the other. They may be the best duo in the Salt Lake Valley since Stockton and Malone played for the Jazz. Tardif has an assist in 16 of the 19 goals D'Astous has scored in the playoffs. Trey Bradley and Kyle Betts each have 5 assists on D'Astous goals. Tarun Fizer has 3 assists on D'Astous goals and Luke Martin has 4.

Best points per game average of players still in the ECHL playoffs

1.88 - Benjamin Tardif, Utah

1.88 - Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Utah

1.50 - Brandon Hawkins, Toledo

1.50 - TJ Hensick, Toledo

Goaltending Match-Up

Peyton Jones has appeared in 5 games for Utah and has a 2-1-1 record with a 4.03 goals against average and a .890 save percentage. Jones led Utah with 17 wins this season.

Toledo's Billy Christopoulos has played in all 14 playoff games and has a 10-2-2 record with 1 shutout, a 2.42 goals against average and a .913 save percentage. Game 1 was the first time the Grizz faced Christopoulos, who saved 29 of 34. Christopoulos is in his 3rd season as a pro. Billy played at Air Force Academy for 4 seasons from 2016-2019.

Plus Performers of the Playoffs

Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Luke Martin are each a +9 for Utah, which is tied for 3rd best in the league. Tyler Penner is a +3 in his last 3 games. Kyle Betts is a +8 and Nick Henry is a +7. D'Astous is a +6 in his last 7 games.

Special Teams in the Playoffs

It's a match-up of the 2 best power play units in the playoffs. Utah is 21 for 61 (34.4 %) on the power play in the postseason, which ranks as the best in the league. Utah is 58 for 73 on the penalty kill (79.5 %). Charle-Edouard D'Astous has 16 power play points (11 goals, 5 assists) and that's not a surprise considering that D'Astous led Utah in power play goals (9), assists (14) and points (23). Tardif has 12 power play assists in 16 playoff games. Trey Bradley has 9 power play points in the playoffs (1 goal, 8 assists). Luke Martin has 6 power play assists and Zach Tsekos has 4.

Toledo is 2nd in the league on the power play at 31.3 percent (15 for 48) and they are 3rd on the penalty kill at 86.5 percent (45 for 52).

Grizzlies Among Playoff League Leaders

Ben Tardif leads the league with 25 assists and is tied with D'Astous with 30 points. Tardif is also first with 12 power play assists. Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads the league with 19 goals and is tied with Tardif with 30 points. D'Astous leads all skaters with 11 power play goals, 16 power play points, 22 minor penalties and 69 shots on goal. Trey Bradley is tied for 8th with 16 points and is 3rd with 8 power play assists. Tarun Fizer is 2nd among rookies with 50 shots on goal. Kyle Betts is tied for the league lead with 2 shorthanded goals. Austin Crossley leads the league with 45 penalty minutes.

Grizzlies Playoffs Player Trends

Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in 15 of 16 playoff games, including 10 multiple point games. D'Astous has a power play goal in 8 of 16 playoff games. He has 6 games with 2 goals or more. D'Astous averages 4.31 shots per game and 1.18 goals per game. D'Astous has a 27.5 shooting % in the playoffs. Charle also leads the club with 4 game winning goals, including the dramatic game 2 winner with 7.8 seconds left vs RC and the OT game winner vs Toledo in game 1.

Ben Tardif has 11 multiple point games in the playoffs. Tardif has a point in 13 of 16 playoff games. Tardif has 2 or more assists in 9 playoff games. In the regular season Tardif led Utah in assists (39), points (59) and multiple point games with 19. Tardif leads the playoffs with 12 power play assists. In the regular season Tardif had 10 games with 2 or more assists.

Tarun Fizer has a point in 9 of 16 playoff games. Fizer had 5 points in 6 games vs RC (1 goal, 4 assists). Fizer has 13 points in 16 playoff games. Fizer has 3 or more shots in 10 playoff games.

Trey Bradley has a point in 10 of 16 playoff games (5 goals, 11 assists). 9 of his 16 points have been on the power play (1 goal, 8 assists). Bradley is 2nd on the team with a 16.1 shooting %. Bradley has 2 game winning goals in the playoffs. 4 of his 5 playoff goals have come in the 3rd period.

Zach Tsekos has a point in 6 of 12 playoff games. Tsekos had 2 assists in game 7 vs Tulsa and another 2 helpers in game 1 vs RC. He has 4 power play assists. At Clarkson University this season Tsekos had a point in 21 of his 35 games (15 goals, 16 assists). Zach had 8 multiple point games for Clarkson in his senior season (2021-22).

Kyle Betts had 1 goal and 1 assist in 3 different playoff games. Betts has a 15.2 shooting percentage in the playoffs (5 for 31). Betts has a point in 8 of 16 playoff games. Betts is a +8 in the playoffs and was a +9 in the RC series. Betts has a goal in 2 of his last 6 games.

Mason Mannek has a point in 5 of his last 12 games (3 goals, 2 assists). Mannek is averaging 2.06 shots per game.

Dylan Fitze has 5 goals in his last 9 games. All 5 of those goals have come in the third period. Fitze is averaging 3.56 shots per game.

Nick Henry has 29 shots in 7 playoff games. Henry was reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL) on May 4 prior to game 7 vs Tulsa. Henry had 2 goals and 2 assists in 7 regular season games for Utah. Henry appeared in 28 games for Colorado and had 2 goals and 4 assists. Henry is a +5 in his last 6 games. Nick has 4 or more shots in 5 different playoff games.

Luke Martin has 11 points in his last 11 games (2 goals, 8 assists). Martin missed game 1 vs RC on May 6. Martin is tied for the club lead in +/- (+9). Luke has 6 power play assists. Martin is a +2 or better in 6 different games.

Miles Gendron has an assist in 5 of his 8 playoff games. Gendron is a +1 or better in 4 of 8 playoff games.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Kyle Betts, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Dylan Fitze, Tarun Fizer, Nick Henry, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Benjamin Tardif, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Thomas Sigouin.

Team Leaders (2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (19) - Single Season League Record.

Assists: Ben Tardif (25) - Tardif is 4 away from the single season playoff record.

Points: D'Astous/Tardif (30) - Both are tied for the league lead.

Plus/Minus: D'Astous/Luke Martin (+9)

Penalty Minutes: Austin Crossley (45). - Leads League.

Power Play Points: D'Astous (16) - Leads League.

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (11) - Broke a league record for power play goals in 1 playoff season.

Power Play Assists: Tardif (12) - Leads League.

Shots on Goal: D'Astous (69) - Leads League.

Shooting Percentage: D'Astous (27.5 %) 19 for 69.

Goaltending Wins: Trent Miner (7)

Save %: Miner (.924)

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.69)

Team Stats (2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs)

Goals For: 63 (3.94 per game) - Leads League.

Goals Against: 51 (3.19 per game) - 8th in the league.

Goal Differential: +12.

Shots on Goal: 545. 34.06 per game.

Shots Against: 579. 36.19 per game.

Power Play: 21 for 61. 34.4 %. - Best in the Playoffs

Penalty Kill: 58 for 73. 79.5 %. - 11th in the league.

Penalty Minutes: 218. 13.63 per game.

Scoring First: Utah has scored first in 9 of the 16 games in the playoffs. Utah is 6-3 when scoring first and 3-4 when the opposition scored first.

Scoring (Playoffs) 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 19 17 26 1 0 63 Utah Grizzlies 189 172 165 19 545

Opposition 15 24 11 1 0 51 Opposition 182 215 173 9 579

