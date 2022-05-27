Everblades' Lead Trimmed to 3-1 in Eastern Conference Finals

ESTERO, Fla. - Gordie Green scored two goals and the Newfoundland Growlers staved off elimination with a 4-1 win over the Florida Everblades in Game Four of the Kelly Cup Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night in front of 6,583 spirited fans at Hertz Arena.

With the setback, the Everblades' lead in the series was trimmed to three games to one. The Blades will have one more chance to wrap up the series on home ice Saturday night at 7:00 pm.

After an electric 10 opening minutes of hockey, Newfoundland's Todd Skirving snapped a redirect past Cam Johnson for a 1-0 Growlers lead. The play was set up by Ben Finkelstein, who registered his fifth point of the series. It proved to be the lone goal of the first 20 minutes of play with Newfoundland outshooting the Blades 15-5. No penalties were committed throughout the period.

Green beat Cam Johnson on the glove side midway through regulation to advance the Growlers to a 2-0 advantage. Friday represented the first time of the Eastern Conference Finals that the Everblades trailed by multiple goals.

The Blades were able to solve Growlers goaltender Keith Petruzzelli with a Jordan Sambrook one-timer at 19:50 of the second period. Newfoundland kept the score at 2-1 in their favor as the intermission arrived. Sambrook's goal represented his second of the playoffs. The middle stanza saw an uptick in infractions, consisting of four for the Everblades and five on the Growlers' side of the scoresheet.

Green converted once again with a late insurance goal with 3:22 to play, his second of the night, while Derian Plouffe added an empty net goal with 42 seconds on the clock to close out the scoring at 4-1 in favor of the Growlers.

Johnson (10-1-1) registered 26 saves and suffered his first loss of the postseason. Petruzzelli (9-7-1) logged 31 saves in a winning effort for Newfoundland.

Game Five action on Saturday begins at 7:00 pm and tickets are on sale at the Hertz Arena Fifth Third Box Office and via Ticketmaster. To learn more, call or text (239) 948-7825.

